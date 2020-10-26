Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Look out ...witches spotted over Donegal fishing village

Burtonport Railway Walk committee not going to let Covid-19 scupper their plans

Look out ...witches spotted over Donegal fishing village

The Campbells in Maghery with their entry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Covid-19 has scuppered many community celebrations and get togethers since we first heard about it at the start of the year, however the committee of Burtonport Railway Walk in Burtonport wasn’t going to allow it to get in the way of their all-important fun-filled Halloween Community Fundraiser which has become a much-loved event in The Rosses community events calendar.

This year however the event was a little different – for a start it is being carried out by families and individuals in their own homes and posted online via the Railway Walk Facebook page: @burtonportrailway.

A great entry from Misha Gallagher from Burtonport

The challenge involves Building a Witch on a Broomstick and entering it into an online competition by way of paying an entry fee via the donate button on their Facebook page and tagging them on a photograph posted to their page.

The competition has seen some witches flying about on their #broomsticksfrombeyond and being blown off course with the stormy weather. This of course has provided some much-needed Halloween fun to the children and families of The Rosses and beyond.

The competition which has its prizes sponsored by local cafés and ferryboat companies closes on Halloween afternoon at 2pm. so there’s plenty of time to join in on the fun. All funds raised from this annual fundraiser will go towards the annual spending of around €4000/€5000 needed to keep this well-used facility maintained to a good standard throughout the year.

Entries have already started coming in from all over Donegal and as far afield as Dublin and London.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie