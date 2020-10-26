Look out ...witches spotted over Donegal fishing village

Covid-19 has scuppered many community celebrations and get togethers since we first heard about it at the start of the year, however the committee of Burtonport Railway Walk in Burtonport wasn’t going to allow it to get in the way of their all-important fun-filled Halloween Community Fundraiser which has become a much-loved event in The Rosses community events calendar.

This year however the event was a little different – for a start it is being carried out by families and individuals in their own homes and posted online via the Railway Walk Facebook page: @burtonportrailway.

A great entry from Misha Gallagher from Burtonport

The challenge involves Building a Witch on a Broomstick and entering it into an online competition by way of paying an entry fee via the donate button on their Facebook page and tagging them on a photograph posted to their page.

The competition has seen some witches flying about on their #broomsticksfrombeyond and being blown off course with the stormy weather. This of course has provided some much-needed Halloween fun to the children and families of The Rosses and beyond.

The competition which has its prizes sponsored by local cafés and ferryboat companies closes on Halloween afternoon at 2pm. so there’s plenty of time to join in on the fun. All funds raised from this annual fundraiser will go towards the annual spending of around €4000/€5000 needed to keep this well-used facility maintained to a good standard throughout the year.

Entries have already started coming in from all over Donegal and as far afield as Dublin and London.