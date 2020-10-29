Donegal Covid-19 update: Big increase in new cases again is disappointing

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal has soared once again, with 56 additional cases being reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for the 24 hours up until midnight last night (Thursday).

This compares with 20 new cases for the previous update. In the three days before that the number of new cases in Donegal was seven, 51 and 53 respectively.

The latest new cases figure for Donegal was the third highest daily increase, behind only Dublin and Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 in Donegal is now 317.2 - making it the eighth highest in the country.

In Sligo, meanwhile, although there were only seven new cases, it's 14-day incidence rate is 401.3, making it the third highest.

Cavan remains the highest (753.5).

Meanwhile, Donegal has reported 505 new cases in the period from October 15-28.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,902 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

As of midnight Wednesday 28th October, the HPSC has been notified of 866 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 60,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-428 are men / 438 are women

-63% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 35 years old

-242 in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath and the remaining 304 cases are spread across another 20 counties.



As of 2pm today 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.”

“Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.”

“I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons.”