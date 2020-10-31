Pobail Le Chéile in Falcarragh will remain closed during Level 5

The Pobail Le Chéile office in Falcarragh will remain closed to the public during the Level 5 restrictions.

Pobail Le Chéile staff are still available to offer support and assistance and can be contacted Monday to Friday as follows: (074) 9180111 or (086) 084 1433. You can also e-mail: coord@pobail.org

Siopa Pobail will open the front door each Wednesday and Friday from 11am-12noon for people to drop off donations of good quality clothes, books, household items, large and complete toys and games.

Le linn srianta leibhéal 5 Covid oibreoidh Siopa Pobail seirbhís fógraíochta ar líne de smaointe bronntanais sa siopa.

During the Level 5 restrictions Pobail Le Chéile will post items for sale from Siopa Pobail on their Facebook page. If you are interested in any of the items featured in the posts, you can reserve by private message and then collect and pay at the shop door on Wednesdays 11-12 noon or Fridays 11-12 noon.

Card payment or exact money only please.

Míle buíochas ar son bhur dtacaíocht go dtí seo.