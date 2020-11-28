Penneys in Letterkenny to reopen with extended hours

The Penneys store in Letterkenny will reopen on Tuesday following the relaxation of the State’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Penneys has announced its stores around the country will be reopening with extended trading hours to cater for the anticipated higher customer demand ahead of the festive season and to help safely reduce queues by spreading shopping hours over a longer period of time.

The Letterkenny store, which is located in Letterkenny Shopping Centre on the Port Road, will open until 9pm on weekdays.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed on Friday night that Ireland will move to Level-3 on December 2 with some modifications.

Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in Ireland on 1st December with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping. We have everything this season that our customers expect from Penneys, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more. All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Penneys is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”