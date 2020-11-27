Revealed- Taoiseach Micheál Martin outlines the new Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas

Contact
Ireland will move to Level-3 on December 2nd - with some modifications - Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this evening.
The country will see many businesses reopening.
From December 4th, hotels, restaurants and gastropubs will re-open, with restrictions, but "wet-pubs" will not be re-opening at this time.
People are going to be asked to wear masks to a greater extent. He outlined the changes live this evening.
From 1 December, people will be asked to wear masks outdoors in busy areas, in busy workplaces and in places of worship.
The Taoiseach said people must continue to stay within their county, apart from essential purposes, until December 18.
Households should also not mix with other households until then.
These restrictions will be eased until January 6 and during that time people can travel outside their county and meet two other households.
MAIN POINTS
From 1 December, under Level 3, as set out in the Plan for Living with Covid-19:
- Weddings with up to 25 guests are permitted (same as current provisions).
- Funerals with up to 25 mourners are permitted (same as current provisions).
- Gatherings of 15 people may take place outdoors.
- Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools may reopen for individual training only.
- Nightclubs, discos and casinos should remain closed.
- Hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs may open with services limited to residents only.
- Non-essential retail and personal services may reopen.- Non-contact training may take place outdoors in pods of 15.
- Only individual training should take place indoors and no exercise or dance classes are permitted.
- No matches/events may take place except professional and elite sports, approved inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and approved equestrian events, all behind closed doors.
- Public transport capacity rises to 50%
- Households should not mix with any other households outside those within their bubble
- People should stay within their county apart from work, education and other essential purposes.
- Places of worship to reopen for services with restrictive measures, subject to review in January
- Museums, galleries, cinemas and libraries to reopen
- Wet pubs to remain closed except for takeaway/delivery
From 4 December:
- Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants (serving a substantial meal) may reopen for indoor dining with additional restrictions, (including requirement for meals to be prepared on site, inside the premises). This includes access for non-residents to restaurants in hotels.
- Higher, further and adult education should remain primarily online
