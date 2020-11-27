Revealed- Taoiseach Micheál Martin outlines the new Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas

Ireland will move to Level-3 on December 2nd - with some modifications - Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this evening.

The country will see many businesses reopening.

From December 4th, hotels, restaurants and gastropubs will re-open, with restrictions, but "wet-pubs" will not be re-opening at this time.

People are going to be asked to wear masks to a greater extent. He outlined the changes live this evening.

From 1 December, people will be asked to wear masks outdoors in busy areas, in busy workplaces and in places of worship.

The Taoiseach said people must continue to stay within their county, apart from essential purposes, until December 18.

Households should also not mix with other households until then.

These restrictions will be eased until January 6 and during that time people can travel outside their county and meet two other households.

