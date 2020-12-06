No new deaths from Covid-19 but Donegal's worrying incidence rate is rising again

News that there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today is welcome but cases are still on the rise in Donegal.

Nationally, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 80.7. However, in Donegal the incidence rate for the same period is 224.9, up from 219.9 yesterday.

As of midnight Saturday, the HPSC had been notified of 301 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 32 in Donegal. There has now been a total of 74,246 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today (Sunday):

133 are men / 168 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There have been eight additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.