ANNOUNCEMENT: A Donegal parish moves Christmas Mass to 'online only' over Covid-19 fears

The Parish of Kincasslagh in west Donegal has announced that Christmas Masses can only be viewed online because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

An announcement on the parish Facebook page said: "I believe that we are experiencing the third wave of the pandemic now and it’s coming at a holiday time in the world.

"It’s the perfect storm with travel, a new variant, and the surge of new cases since we left Level 5, and I believe the government will have all Masses online by the weekend.

"I think that the best thing we can do to keep people safe is to move the Christmas Masses ‘online only’ from this moment on. I am no longer confident that we can ensure the safety of our congregations.

"I will inform you of the new online Mass schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

"In the midst of what I am hearing from those who know, and from the stats, I do not wish to play Russian roulette with people’s health.

"I want to thank all those who were assisting us with the organisation of our Masses. It’s been a privilege to work with you this year.

"Happy Christmas to everybody. Stay safe."