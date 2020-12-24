Increase in Covid-19 cases expected at Letterkenny University Hospital in coming days and weeks

Letterkenny University Hospital continues to be very busy approaching the Christmas break with high attendances in the Emergency Department and patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital.

Seán Murphy, Hospital Manager said, “Although the number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital isn’t as high as it was at the beginning of the month, it is likely that we will see an increase in cases reflecting the growth in the transmission rate in the community in the coming days and weeks.

“We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department (ED) only in the case of real emergencies. Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours a day for all medical emergencies.

"If your health problem is not an emergency we would ask you to contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service, in the first instance. The NoWDOC service will be providing urgent Out of hours GP care from Thursday 24 December at 18:00 through to Tuesday 29 December at 8:00am.

He added: "“I would like to acknowledge the support that the staff in the hospital have received from the community in Donegal over the past year, during a very challenging time. And wish all patients and staff a very happy and healthy Christmas and New Year.”