BREAKING: Government announces extension of UK travel ban and adds another country to the list

The travel ban has been extended
The ban on air and ferry passenger travel between Ireland and the UK has been extended.
It will now remain in place until at least January 6,
Travel from South Africa is also included in the ban since a similar new strain of Covid-19 has been found there.
The news comes as the Taoiseach Micheal Martin announces full Level 5 restrictions due to the significant increase in Covid-19 and the rapidly increasing demand on our hospitals.
Taoiseach outlines new restrictions for Donegal and rest of Ireland as Covid-19 continues to spike
