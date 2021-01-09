Covid-19: 64 confirmed cases being treated at north-west's acute hospitals

Sixty-four Covid-19 patients are being treated at the north-west’s two acute hospitals.

Forty-six confirmed cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital with 18 being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

The number of confirmed cases has fallen by five at Letterkenny University but has increased by two at Sligo.

There are two confirmed cases and one suspected cases being treated in critical care at Letterkenny. Three confirmed cases are being treated in critical care in Sligo, meaning the hospital has no critical care beds available. Face to Face outpatient appointments at Sligo University Hospital are being deferred for the next two weeks.

There are nine suspected Covid-19 cases at Sligo and two at Letterkenny.

There are 1,076 confirmed Covid-19 cases being treated at hospitals around the country. Cork University Hospital has the highest number of cases at 105.



