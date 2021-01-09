Covid-19: 64 confirmed cases being treated at north-west's acute hospitals

Contact
Sligo University Hospital
Sixty-four Covid-19 patients are being treated at the north-west’s two acute hospitals.
Forty-six confirmed cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital with 18 being treated at Sligo University Hospital.
The number of confirmed cases has fallen by five at Letterkenny University but has increased by two at Sligo.
There are two confirmed cases and one suspected cases being treated in critical care at Letterkenny. Three confirmed cases are being treated in critical care in Sligo, meaning the hospital has no critical care beds available. Face to Face outpatient appointments at Sligo University Hospital are being deferred for the next two weeks.
There are nine suspected Covid-19 cases at Sligo and two at Letterkenny.
There are 1,076 confirmed Covid-19 cases being treated at hospitals around the country. Cork University Hospital has the highest number of cases at 105.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Rockall, an uninhabitable granite islet in the North Atlantic which could become a focal point for tensions between Irish and UK fishermen in the future
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.