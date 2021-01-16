More than 1,000 sign #bestshot petition calling for Covid-19 vaccine to be delivered through our local pharmacies

The Donegal Democrat, through its Donegal Live website, is backing local pharmacies to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines to our communities - and we need you to sign up!

To that end, we have along with our sister newspapers started a petition - CLICK HERE - to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly so the people of Donegal can let the government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to our local communities - through our local pharmacies.

Over 1,000 people have already signed.

“Talking to all our editors, while Covid 19 is dominating news coverage, and will continue to do so, with a vaccine there is hope. But many believe that it could be done better, that we are lagging behind and want more information on what is happening. It is obvious why we need a vaccine. We now know what needs to be done. It’s all about the how and the when now,” said Brian Keyes, Editorial Operations Director for Iconic Newspapers, publishers of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press, and Inish Times.

The petition is also being signed by readers or other papers around the country in the Iconic group, and several TDs and senators have backed it.

“We need to put our communities front and centre in this roll out, and that means local pharmacies," Mr Keyes added. "They are still open, still there for locals, and they have a proven track record with administering the flu vaccine. Between pharmacists and GP’s, 1.1m flu vaccines have been administered since September last. They are trusted, and that’s important. They need PPE, they need to be informed and they need to lead the charge.

“We can’t be left behind, in particular our rural communities. In many villages, a pharmacy is one of the few places open, and it’s important for communities. The Astrazeneca vaccine will hopefully be here in a matter of weeks, but we need to plan now, we need to give people hope and the government needs to get our pharmacies involved right away,” he added.

“It’s the only thing people are talking about, and there is frustration when we see roll outs in other countries moving ahead at pace. We know what we can do here and the potential that pharmacies in particular have to the roll out is. We need to get back to meeting family and friends again, to playing together again, back to school, opening up our businesses again. Enjoying the simple pleasures. We have started a petition, calling for our pharmacies to lead the charge in getting this vaccine to our communities. You can comment on our facebook page, or follow us on twitter - #bestshot.”