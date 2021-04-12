No change in percentage of Donegal population staying close to home, CSO figures show

There has been no change in the percentage of the population of Donegal staying within 10km of home in the week up to March 31.

Figures from the Central Statics Office (CSO) based on the Staying Local Indicator (SLI) show 54.1% of people in the county stayed local.

The SLI is based on statistical analysis of anonymised, aggregated, mobile phone activity records.

An estimated 63.6% of the population nationally stayed within 10km of home during the seven-day period.

Twenty-one counties showed SLI decreases, indicating that, compared to the previous seven-day period, more people moved beyond 10km of home during the week ending March 31. ranging from 1.6 percentage points in Dublin to 0.2 percentage points in Longford, Roscommon and Wexford.

Mayo showed a modest SLI increase of 0.4 percentage points from the week ending March 24 to the week ending March 31, and Leitrim and Sligo both showed slight increases of 0.1 percentage points over the same period

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of the population staying local (77.9%), reflecting its urbanised nature and access to services compared to other counties