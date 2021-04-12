Covid-19 update - downward trend in number of new cases continues in Donegal

A total of 16 new Covd-19 cases have been reported in Donegal, it emerged this evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre also reported that nationally there were 394 additional cases. No further deaths have taken place.

The latest update shows that the five day moving average in Donegal is now 19.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal is 160.2 - which is still higher than the national average of 131.9.

Donegal currently has the seventh highest 14-day rate in Ireland. The highest is in Offaly at 278.3 while the lowest is in Kilkenny at 15.1. These figures relate to the 14 days up to midnight on April 11.

There have been 255 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal during this latest 14 day period.

Sligo, Leitrim and Carlow all reported no new cases on Sunday.

There has now been a total of 241,330 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

Of the cases notified today:

-179 are men / 214 are women

-75% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 33 years old

-175 were in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. There has been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10th 2021, 1,058,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 745,363 people have received their first dose while 313,031 people have received their second dose.