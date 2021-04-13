Another 39 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal

Another 18 deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in the State along with 358 more confirmed cases.

A further 39 cases in Donegal have been confirmed up to midnight on Monday. It is the highest daily figure reported for the county since late March.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county has increased to 177.1 compared to the national average of 131.7.

The five-day moving average in the county has risen to 23 and there have been 282 new cases in Donegal reported over the last 14 days.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 166 are in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 205 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 48 were in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

Up to Sunday, 1,063,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 749,450 people having received their first dose and 314,216 second doses given out.