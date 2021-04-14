Covid-19: Another 34 new cases confirmed in Donegal

Another 34 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team reported 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 431 confirmed cases nationally up to midnight on Tuesday.

The new figures brought the 14-day incidence rate of the disease in the county up slightly to 179 and the five-day moving average has increased by one to 24.

There have been 285 new cases in the county over the last 14 days.

The national incidence rate has increased very slightly to 132.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday, 160 were in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 192 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 49 were in ICU. There were 13 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.