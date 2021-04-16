Covid-19 infection rates drop across most of Donegal

Three areas in Donegal are among the 25-highest for Covid-19 infection rates in the country.

The Milford local electoral area (LEA) has the third-highest rate in the country, behind Tullamore in Co Offaly and Ongar in Co Dublin.

The Buncrana area is placed 13th and the Carndonagh LEA is ranked 22nd in the latest breakdown of rates across LEAs in the country.

All but one of the seven LEAs in Donegal experienced decreases in the incidence rate, the latest figures from the Department of Health which cover the period between March 30 and April 12 show.

Four of the areas had rates above the national average of 131.7 on April 12.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Milford area fell from 406.7 to 363.1 after 50 new cases were recorded.

The rate in the Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, fell from 313 to 286.1 with 64 new cases.

There was an increase in the infection rate in the Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, after 39 new cases were confirmed. The rate rose from 182.7 to 229.9.

In the Letterkenny area, the rate fell from 409.5 to 214.8 after 64 confirmed cases were reported.

In the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA, which covers east Donegal, the rate per 100,000 people dropped from 182.7 to 119.7 with 31 new cases.

There were 24 new cases in the Glenties LEA, which covers west Donegal, as the rate dropped from 142.1 to 100.3.

The Donegal LEA, which covers the south of the county, remains the area with the lowest infection rate in Donegal. Its rate fell from 64.2 to 34 with nine new cases.