Covid-19 update - increase in cases leaves Donegal with third highest 14-day incidence rate in Ireland

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening stands at 33. This is for the 24 hours up to midnight on Thursday. It compares with a figure of 34 new cases on Wednesday and 39 new cases in the county on Tuesday.

Donegal, having dropped to seventh in the national 14-day incidence rating charts last week, is now back up to the third highest.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal is now 190.3, compared with the national average of 119. Offaly has the highest rate (211.6) followed by Kildare (196.9). Dublin is now below Donegal at a rate of 181.3.

There have been 303 additional positive cases of Covid-19 in Donegal in the 14 days to midnight on Thursday, April 15.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, three occurred in April, one occurred in March, two in February and five occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,831 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 15th April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed new cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today:

- 218 are men / 197 are women

- 74% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 32 years old

- 147 are in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8am today, 190 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 14, 2021, 1,121,003 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 789,526 people have received their first dose while 331,477 people have received their second dose.