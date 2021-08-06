Walk-in Vaccination Clinic in Letterkenny this Sunday

Anyone aged 16 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine can go to the walk-in vaccination clinic in the Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT), Port Road on Sunday, August 8 and get their vaccine between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Saolta general manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North-West, Frank Harburn said they ran a number of walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the West and North-West last weekend to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

"We were very happy with the turnout so we are running another.

“Anyone over the age of 16 who hasn’t yet registered for a first dose vaccine is welcome to come to our clinic on Sunday.

"If you are in the area on holidays you can come to the LYIT Letterkenny vaccination centre for your first dose vaccine and your second dose will be arranged at a vaccination centre near your home address, but you can change the location if you wish.

"You don't have to register online beforehand but registering may speed up your time spent in the vaccination centre on Sunday,” he said.

Bring with you:

- PPS number. If you don’t have a PPSN, you can still be registered and vaccinated. You’ll need to bring proof of address.*

- Eircode

- mobile phone number

- email address

- photo ID, for example: passport book or card, driving licence, Public Services Card, travel pass, National Age Card issued by the Gardaí, school or college ID. If your photo ID doesn’t include your date of birth, please bring proof of your date of birth, for example your birth certificate.

Aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID?

Bring your birth cert if you are aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID.

If you also have proof of your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, such as a child benefit letter containing your PPS number, this will be helpful for staff at the vaccination centre. But you do not need it to get vaccinated.

Your proof of address can be a:

- household bill in your name

- bank or financial institution statement

- letter from a public service department or agency

- rental agreement

- letter from the owner of the property to confirm you live there - this can be your parent

- bill or letter from a hotel or Airbnb

All vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from Covid-19.

What vaccine will you be offered:

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the vaccine being offered at the dose one walk-in vaccination centres.

Getting your second dose:

The walk-in clinic is for dose one only. The HSE will send you an appointment for your second dose by text message.

This appointment will be scheduled at a vaccination centre close to your home address.

If you need to change this to a different location, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 to arrange an appointment at a different vaccination centre.