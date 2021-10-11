Walk-in clinics announced for new vaccination centre

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics are taking place this week at the Letterkenny vaccination centre which has relocated to the Community Assessment Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road.

The clinics are taking place on Wednesday and Thursday from 10.15 am to 4.30pm, Friday 15 from 12.15pm to 6.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Scheduled appointments for vaccines are also going ahead. Those who receive details of a Covid-19 vaccine appointment by text are advised to read their text invitation message carefully and note the new location of the vaccination centre.

Anyone who received their first dose in the LYIT vaccination centre will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the Community Assessment Hub Vaccination Centre to get their second vaccine.

The details of the walk-in clinics are updated weekly on hse.ie and saolta.ie where people can also find details on what to bring with them to a walk-in clinic.

Anyone aged 16 and older can attend a walk-in clinic alone. Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with a parent or guardian. A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their Covid-19 vaccine. Children attending alone will not be vaccinated.

