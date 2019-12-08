Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, December 8

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ellen Cassidy, Ardara

- Elizabeth (Lilly) Tennis, Menahorna, Cloghan

- Brian Stephens, Kilbarron, Ballyshannon

- Margaret Gallagher, Killindarragh, Crolly

- Patrick Flynn, Buncrana

- Nóirín Uí Chasaide, Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh

- Elizabeth Creevy nee Russell, 11 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny

- Francesca Beresford – Browne, Lettermacaward

- Donna Moore, Bridgend

- Yvonne Slattery nee Ferry, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formerly Milford

- PJ Blake, Letterkenny

- Dinah Porter, Convoy

- Maire (Maura) Tighe (née McBrearty), Donaghmede, Dublin / Carrick

- Fr Frank McHugh, 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson), Feddyglass, Raphoe, Lifford

- Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

Ellen Cassidy, Hill Head, Ardara

The death has occurred of Ellen Cassidy, Hill Head, Ardara.

Removal from McCabe Funeral premises, Common Bridge, Ardara on Sunday at 6.30pm, going to her late residence at Hill Head.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 11am requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Elizabeth (Lilly) Tennis, Menahorna, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing home, Convoy of Elizabeth (Lilly) Tennis, Menahorna, Cloghan, and formerly of Newtownards and Ballymoney.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield on Monday, December 9 at 4.30pm to St Conal’s Parish Church, Portnoo, arriving at 5pm.



Funeral service at 12 noon on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

Brian Stephens, Kilbarron, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey of Brian Stephens, Kilbarron, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposed at Aras Mhic Shuibhne on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm, with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm, to repose overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday at 11am, with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Aras Mhic Shuibhne patients’ comfort fund, c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private please.

Margaret Gallagher, Killindarragh, Crolly

The death has taken place at Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Margaret Gallagher, Killindarragh, Crolly.

Her remains will repose at her home from 5pm on Sunday.

Rosary on Sunday at 9.30pm and on Monday at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Annagry.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gaoth Dobhair c/o any family member or Colm Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana.

He was the beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of James, Jonathan, Patrick, Joseph and Matthew.

Patrick's remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, December 12 - 6pm to 9pm.

Friday, December 13, - 6pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday, December 14 from funeral home at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan for service at 2pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Nóirín Uí Chasaide (née Nic Mhágha/ Mawe), Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh

The peaceful death has taken place at her home in Dublin in her 103rd year of Nóirín Uí Chasaide (née Nic Mhágha/ Mawe), Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh.

She was predeceased by her husband Seán, son Ruairí, sisters Enda, Ella and brother Jeoffrey.

She will be greatly missed by her children Fionnuala, Ciarán, Feargus, Ailbhe, Caitríona, Fionntán, Aongus, Odhrán and Seathrún; their spouses/partners: Marianne, Anna, Christer, Tim, Muireann, Caitlín, Diane and Neasa; her grandchildren: Patrick, Catrina, Maitiú, Natalie, Stiofán, Caitlín, Nóirín, Síomha, Ruadhán, Oisín, Órnait, Seán, Míde, Irial, Lia, Riada, Briocán, Sibéal, Niadh, Róisín, Sadhbh, Síofra, Éanna, Ruairí, Ailbhe, Cormac and Aodh (deceased) and all her relatives.

She will be waked at her home in Merton Drive, Ranelagh, on Monday, December 9 and Tuesday from 2 – 9pm. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Her remains will be brought from her home for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday at the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, and for burial afterwards at Kilmashogue Cemetery, Rathfarnham.

Elizabeth Creevy nee Russell, No. 11 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her home of Elizabeth Creevy nee Russell, No. 11 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny.

Elizabeth’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family time please from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Francesca Beresford – Browne, Toome, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Francesca Beresford – Browne, Toome, Lettermacaward.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence, viewing on Sunday was from 12 noon to 4pm.

Service on Monday at 2pm in St Bridget’s Hall in Lettermacaward followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donations if desired to Burtonport Animal Rescue Centre.

Donna Moore, 4 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Donna Moore, 4 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Her remains will be reposing at her home today, Sunday, from 11am.

Funeral on Tuesday leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Yvonne Slattery nee Ferry, Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formerly of Milford

The death has occurred of Yvonne Slattery nee Ferry, Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formerly of Milford.

Yvonne was the daughter of Ann and Hugh Ferry, Milford.

Yvonne will lie in repose in Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea (H62 KF63) on Monday from 4pm until 6pm.

Funeral cortege will arrive to St Dympna’s Church Kilnadeema, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery,Kilnadeema.

No flowers, donations to Cancer Care East.

House private by request.

PJ Blake, 3 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of PJ Blake, 3 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Mr Blake was a former Chairman of Letterkenny Urban District Council, Commissioner for Oaths and Peace Commissioner.

He was predeceased by his parents Eddie and Mary Blake, sadly missed his loving wife Anna, daughters Sharon Curran (Glenvar), Annette Cannon (Letterkenny), Katie (Convoy), Dara Boyce (Booragh, Ramelton) and Davida (Letterkenny), sons Peter, Eddie and Lee (Letterkenny).

Deeply regretted by his sister Sally Maloney (Wolfe Tone Place), brothers, sons-in-law Gerry, Seamus, Paddy and Leonard, brother-in-law Sean, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Annette and son-in-law Gerry Cannon's home at 31 Rowan Park, Lismonaghan. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 9 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if wished to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Dinah Porter, Convoy

The death has taken place of Dinah Porter at Letterkenny University Hospital, formerly of Milltown, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at Terence McClintock's Funeral Premises at Ballyboe, Convoy on Sunday from 6pm to 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday at 1.30pm for 2pm in Convoy Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home care of Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Maire (Maura) Tighe (née McBrearty), Donaghmede, Dublin / Carrick

The death has taken place of Tighe (née McBrearty), Maire (Maura), Donaghmede and formerly of Carrick.

Beloved wife of Robert, she is very sadly missed by her loving son Patrick, daughter Roberta, son-in-law Dermo, her adored grandchildren Aleigh, Alana, Millie, Olly and Sadie, brother Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Stafford's Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, December 9, from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Tuesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

Fr Frank McHugh, 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Archview Lodge Nursing Home of Fr Frank McHugh 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Viewing was in the Archview Nursing Home on Saturday with removal from there at 3pm, going to his home at 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

House private to family and friends.

Funeral on Monday, December 9 at 12 noon in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine.

Interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral to the immediate family.

Enquiries to Con McDaid, Funeral Director.

Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson), Feddyglass, Raphoe, Lifford

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor of Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson) Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, December 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, December 9, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

