Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, December 30

The following deaths have taken place:

- Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon

- Maria O'Donnell, Donegal town

- Annie Donnelly, (née Lynch), Ballylennon, St Johnston

- Alice Brady, (née O’Donnell), Carney, Co Sligo, formerly Luton England and Clonmany

- James P. (Jim Gorry) Boner, New Jersey, formerly Arlands, Burtonport

- Mary Ellen Molloy, Ardara

- John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal

- Joe Sharkey, Annagry West

Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon

The death has taken place as a result of a road accident of Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon.

Clarice was a daughter of Philomena Clinton and Noel Rice.

Her remains will repose at her home from 7pm today, Monday, December 30.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, January 1 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Maria O’Donnell, No 2, St. Joseph's Avenue, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Maria O’Donnell, No 2 St. Joseph's Avenue, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass today, Monday at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to the Rowanfield House Patients Comfort Fund or to the SVP Donegal branch, care of any family member.

Annie Donnelly, (née Lynch), Ballylennon, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Annie Donnelly, (née Lynch), Ballylennon, St. Johnston.

Annie’s remains are reposing at her late home.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

House private please to family and friends.

Alice Brady, (née O’Donnell), Cullaghmore, Carney, Co Sligo, formerly Luton, England and Clonmany

The death has taken place of Alice Brady, (née O’Donnell), Cullaghmore, Carney, Co Sligo, formerly Luton, England and Clonmany.

Alice was a sister of Joe and Eddie O’Donnell, Clonmany.

Her remains will repose at Nazareth House Chapel, Sligo today, Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal at 7pm to St Patrick’s Church, Maugherow arriving at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrigans cemetery.

House private please.

James P. (Jim Gorry) Boner, New Jersey, formerly Arlands, Burtonport

The death has occurred of James P. (Jim Gorry) Boner in Belford, New Jersey, formerly Arlands, Burtonport.

A Mass in his memory will be celebrated in Acres, Burtonport, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31 at 7pm.

Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death occurred on December 20 in Melbourne, Australia as a result of a car accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Terence and Angela, brothers John Ross and Karl Joseph, grandmother Mary Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her many friends.

Her remains will repose at the home of her parents in Edergole from 1pm on Wednesday, January 1.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 2 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking facilities will be available from the Chapel car park, John Molloy’s Ltd Knitwear and Larry Snacks (Killybegs Road Ardara).

Buses will be provided with attendants and members of the public are asked to please avail of this service for the wake.

Family time from 11pm on January 1 and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Patrick Sweeney, funeral directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.

John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin

The death has occurred at St. James Hospital, Leeds of John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, also of King George Avenue, Leeds.

John will be dearly missed by his loving wife Peggy and daughter Caroline, son in-law Will, his brothers and sisters Maggie, Mary, James, Pat, Brendan, Joe, Kathleen, Frank and Paul, his nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Leeds and Malin.

Funeral will arrive to St. Michael's Church, Foxford today, Monday morning for funeral Mass at 11am with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery.

Joe Sharkey, Annagry West

The sudden death has occurred of Joe Sharkey, Annagry West.

Funeral Mass today, Monday, December 30 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Annagry Day Centre, care of any family member, or Sean McGlynn, funeral director.



