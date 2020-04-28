Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020

Contact
Death notices for Donegal on Tuesday, April 24
The following deaths have taken place:
- Joe Rowley, Donegal Town
- Bridie Diver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glencolmcille
- Michael Gallagher, Doochary
- Frank Sweeney, Dublin and Annagry
- Sr Helena Doherty Strabane and Culdaff
- Bridget Temple, Stranorlar
- Ronnie O'Brien, Kilmacrennan
- Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, and Cloghan
Joseph (Joe) Rowley, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town
The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Joseph (Joe) Rowley, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town, retired Garda.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town at 10am on Tuesday and will be streamed on the parish webcam. Burial in Clar cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, no one is allowed to the chapel and the house is strictly private at all times.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital c/o any family member or Faulkner Funeral Undertakers.
Bridie Diver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glencolmcille
The death has taken place in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Bridie Diver, An Charraic, Gaoth Dobhair and Gleann Cholm Cille.
Burial will take place on Tuesday in Magheragallon Cemetery. Due to government and HSE restrictions, the funeral will be strictly family only. The Mass can be viewed on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page on Tuesday at 11am.
Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary
The death has taken place in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary.
Due to Government & HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only. A memorial Mass will follow at a later date.
Frank Sweeney, Dublin and Annagry
The death had taken place peacefully in his home of Frank Sweeney, late of Edmondstown, Dublin 16 and late of Annagry.
Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be held in private. All enquiries to Larry Massey Rathfarnham on (01)4061000.
Sr Helena Doherty, Strabane and Culdaff
The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sr Helena Doherty St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane and formerly of Culdaff.
Her remains reposed overnight at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill, Derry. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon can be views on Thornhill Parish Facebook page.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to Daleview House Nursing Home Residents` Comfort Fund.
Bridget Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar
The death has occurred at at her home of Bridget Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.
In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Office 2, Mill Row, Donegal Town, or any family member. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 10am via the Parish Webcam, MCN Media, Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.
Ronnie O’Brien, Ballykerran, Kilmacrennan
The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Ronnie O’Brien, Ballykerran, Kilmacrennan.
Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.
Funeral Mass will be streamed from St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 10am on Tuesday.
Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co Monaghan, formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan
The death has occurred at Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home of Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co Monaghan formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan.
Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.
If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com
Please include a contact number for verification.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.