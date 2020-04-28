Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020

May they rest in peace

Death notices for Donegal

Death notices for Donegal on Tuesday, April 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joe Rowley, Donegal Town

- Bridie Diver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glencolmcille

- Michael Gallagher, Doochary 

- Frank Sweeney, Dublin and Annagry

- Sr Helena Doherty Strabane and Culdaff

- Bridget Temple, Stranorlar

- Ronnie O'Brien, Kilmacrennan

- Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, and Cloghan

Joseph (Joe) Rowley, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Joseph (Joe) Rowley, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town, retired Garda.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town at 10am on Tuesday and will be streamed on the parish webcam. Burial in Clar cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, no one is allowed to the chapel and the house is strictly private at all times.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital c/o any family member or Faulkner Funeral Undertakers.

Bridie Diver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glencolmcille

The death has taken place in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Bridie Diver, An Charraic, Gaoth Dobhair and Gleann Cholm Cille. 

Burial will take place on Tuesday in Magheragallon Cemetery. Due to government and HSE restrictions, the funeral will be strictly family only. The Mass can be viewed on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page on Tuesday at 11am. 

Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary

The death has taken place in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary.

Due to Government & HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only. A memorial Mass will follow at a later date.

Frank Sweeney, Dublin and Annagry

The death had taken place peacefully in his home of Frank Sweeney, late of Edmondstown, Dublin 16 and late of Annagry.

Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be held in private. All enquiries to Larry Massey Rathfarnham on (01)4061000.

Sr Helena Doherty, Strabane and Culdaff

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sr Helena Doherty St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane and formerly of Culdaff.

Her remains reposed overnight at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill, Derry. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon can be views on Thornhill Parish Facebook page

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Daleview House Nursing Home Residents` Comfort Fund.  

Bridget Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at at her home of Bridget Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Office 2, Mill Row, Donegal Town, or any family member. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday  at 10am via the Parish Webcam, MCN Media, Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Ronnie O’Brien, Ballykerran, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Ronnie O’Brien, Ballykerran, Kilmacrennan.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Funeral Mass will be streamed from St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 10am on Tuesday.

Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co Monaghan, formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home of Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co Monaghan formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.
 
If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.

