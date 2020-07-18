Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, July 18, 2020

Contact
Deaths in Donegal on Saturday, July 18
The following deaths have taken place:
- Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless
- Agnes Barry (née Dillon), Enniscorthy, Wexford / Donegal Town
- Michael Sweeney, Drumfergus, Crossroads
- Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry
- James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg
- Jacqueline Deery, Glenkeo, Letterkenny
- Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties
- Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham
Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless
The death has occurred at St Vincent's University Hospital of Marie O'Connell (née Murrin) of Balally, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Bruckless.
A Private family Funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.
Agnes Barry (née Dillon), Enniscorthy, Wexford / Donegal Town
The death has occurred of Agnes Barry (née Dillon), Adelmar, Bohreen Hill, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Donegal Town
Due to recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Monday at 10am. It will be streamed on the parish webcam at http://www.staidanscathedral.ie/our-parish/web-cam/
Michael Sweeney, Drumfergus, Crossroads
The death has occurred peacefully at his home of Michael Sweeney, Drumfergus, Crossroads, Killygordon
Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.25 am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/
Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.
Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.
Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry
The sudden death has taken place of Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry.
Her remains will repose at the family home from Saturday.
Cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan on Monday.
Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.
Family flowers only. Donation if desired to Donegal Mountain Rescue C/O Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors.
James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg.
Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.
Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Gweedore C/O Kieran Roarty Funeral Director or any family member.
Jacqueline Deery, Glenkeo, Letterkenny
The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Jacqueline Deery, Glenkeo, Letterkenny, F92 FYV4.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am at St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.
Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.
Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties.
Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, July 19 at 1.30pm in St Connell's Church Glenties.
Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends.
Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham
The death has taken place of Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham.
Remains will be reposing at his late residence.
Requiem Mass at All Saints Church at 12 noon on Saturday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul C/O Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.
Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends only.
