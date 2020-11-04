Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Cassie Heraghty née McAteer, Late of The Point Seadaugh, Ballyheerin, Fanad

- Johnny Mc Geady, Baltoney, Gortahork

- Charlie Farren, Ballyliffin

- Phonsie Logue, Drung, Quigley’s Point

- Seamus Hutchinson, Buncrana

- Margaret (Dolly) Maxwell, Ballybofey

- Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar

- Mel Thompson, 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

- Frances Doherty, Beltra, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

Cassie Heraghty née McAteer, Late of The Point Seadaugh, Ballyheerin, Fanad

The death has occurred of Cassie Heraghty née McAteer, Late of The Point Seadaugh, Ballyheerin, Fanad.

She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter, Yvonne in Milford.

She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick.

Much-loved mother of Tony (London), Yvonne (Milford), Adrienne Speirits (Glasgow), John (London) and Michael (Ballymaleel).

Deeply regretted by her grandchildren Lee, Tara, Patrick, Conor, Jennifer and Eamon.

Sadly missed by her son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Philomena and Niamh, her extended family and her many friends.

Her remains will repose at her late residence in Seedaugh from 4pm on Wednesday, November 4.

Requiem Mass will be held in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballyheerin, at 11am on Friday, 6th of November, followed by burial in Fanavolty Graveyard.

Wake and Funeral are private to family and close friends, only.

Johnny Mc Geady, Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Johnny Mc Geady (Johnny fheilimi), Baltoney, Gortahork.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday, November 5 for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions, the wake and funeral will be private to family and friends. Condolences can be left on the condolences book below. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time.

Charlie Farren, Ballyliffin

The death has taken place of Charlie Farren, Ballyliffin.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow (Thurs) at 12:30pm to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

In line with current regulations, house is strictly private, please.

Phonsie Logue, Drung, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place of Phonsie Logue, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

His committal service will take place on Thursday, November 5 at 2pm in St Columba’s Church graveyard, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines. Committal will be private to family members only.

Family flowers only, or if desired donations in lieu to Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Seamus Hutchinson, Clonblosk, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Seamus Hutchinson, Clonblosk, Buncrana.

Seamus' Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly for family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Diabetic Society c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Margaret (Dolly) Maxwell, née O’ Meara, 9 The Beeches, Ballybofey, and formerly the Bower, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Margaret (Dolly) Maxwell, née O’ Meara, 9 The Beeches, Ballybofey, and formerly the Bower, Killygordon.

She was the beloved mother of Linda and Brenda, and the late baby Patrick, much-loved sister of Mary, Michael and the late Josie and Liam.

Sadly missed by her daughters, brother, sister, son-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Thursday at 11am on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only, please.

Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar

The tragic death has occurred, as a result of a road traffic accident of Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the extended Reid, Colhoun and Mc Glinchey families, neighbours and very many friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, November 5, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the family only, please.

Mel Thompson, 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Mel Thompson, 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, November 5 at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 2pm

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at:

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Communuty Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the family only, please.

Frances Doherty, Beltra, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Frances Doherty, Beltra, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10.20am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Oncology unit / ICU Letterkenny University Hospital, ICU Sligo University Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.



Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com