Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, April 6

The following deaths have taken place:

Robin Fletcher, Wildwood, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Robin Fletcher, Wildwood, Rathmullan.



Robin (formerly of Fort Royal Hotel, Rathmullan) peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital dearly loved husband of Ann and loving father of Jonathan, David and Timothy. Reposing at his home.

Funeral Service in St Columba's Church of Ireland, Rathmullan at 2pm on Thursday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted. Messages of sympathy can be left in the Condolence section below.

Agnes McHugh, Annagry



The death has occurred of Agnes McHugh, Ard Crone, Annagry.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass tomorrow Wednesday at 12 noon in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with Government and HSE restrictions, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Liam Doherty Junior, Carrigart



The sudden death has taken place of Liam Doherty Junior, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 5pm this evening.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on Kilmacrennan parish Facebook page.

Due to government restrictions, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Pat Harley, Edinburgh and Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Pat Harley, Edinburgh, Scotland and formerly of Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 7 at 11am in St Mary’s Church Killymard, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to family only please.

Frank Doherty, Moville



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Frank Doherty 'Jack', St Jude's, Gulladuff, Moville and formerly of Chapel Street, Carndonagh. Retired fire officer.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish website www.movilleparish.com.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, Funeral and burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Paidín Kavanagh, Raphoe



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paidín Kavanagh, Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy on Wednesday at 11am for interment afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on Craigs Media Facebook Page. www.fbmervhnorthwest.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Patrick McClenaghan, Greencastle



The death has taken place at his home of Patrick McClenaghan, Shilling Hill, Greencastle.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Donna Sheils, Scotland and Culdaff



The death has taken place of Donna Sheils late of Scotland and formerly of St Bodens Terrace, Culdaff.

Donna’s remains will arrive at Larne Harbour on Tuesday at 2pm arriving at Muff border at approximately 4pm going to St Bodens.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11 am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donna’s funeral mass can be viewed at www.culdaffparish.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Oncology Ward c/o any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, Funeral and burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please,with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Manus (Manny) Boyle, Mansfield and Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place on April 2 of Manus (Manny) Boyle Mansfield, England and formerly of Errity House Manorcunningham.

Funeral will take place in Mansfield, England at a date to be confirmed.

Enquiries to Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors.

Michael (Mick) Daly, Letterkenny and Waterford

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael (Mick) Daly, 24 Glenard Park, Letterkenny, formerly of Tallow, Co. Waterford.



Devoted husband of Annemarie (neé Doherty). Much loved brother of Bridget (Cork), Jo (Waterford), Kate (Waterford), Angela (London) and Tommy (Cork). Michael will be forever in the memories of his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Columba's Church, Termon Facebook https://www.facebook.com/StColumbasTermon/

at 11am on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary Milmoe (née Sweeney), Kilshanroe, Kildare / Bunbeg

The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Milmoe (née Sweeney) in Kilshanroe, Co. Kildare, formerly of Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Bernie, daughters Marie, Joan and Treasa and son Bernard, daughter-in-law Liz and son-in-law John, sisters Nóra, Tess and Margaret and brother Joe, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Mary’s Funeral Mass will take place privately due to the Covid-19 restrictions at 12 noon on Tuesday in the Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A live stream of Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam

Gemma McLaughlin, Strabane and formerly of Doneyloop

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Gemma Mc Laughlin, 212 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Doneyloop.

Much loved daughter of Geraldine and the late Martin, dearly loved sister of Sabrina, Martin, Michelle, Stephen, Kevin and Maria and beloved partner of Stephen.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing mum, brothers, sisters, partner and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Gemma's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Tuesday at 2pm. http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Eugene Doherty, Strabane and formerly of Stranorlar

The death has taken place at his home of Eugene Doherty, 1 Woodend Park, Strabane and formerly of Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of Joan, much loved father of Louise, Adrian and Richard, father-in-law of Helen, dearly loved grandfather of Maria and Leo and brother of Angela, Teresa and the late Kieran.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Cancer Research c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Eugene's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Tuesday at 1pm.

https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick

Donal McGinley, Ardsmore, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Beechtree Nursing Home, Ballybougal, Dublin of Donal McGinley (Donal Joe), retired national school teacher of Ardsmore, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his wife Bella, sisters Brid and Máire. Survived by his son Simon, daughter Deidre, grandchildren Anne, Siobhán, Ciaràn, Orlagh, Ciara and Oisin, great-grandchildren, brothers John, Seamus, and Paddy and sister Kathleen, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

House is strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Irish Kidney Association and St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown care of any family members.

Mairead Canning, (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles

The peaceful death has occurred of Mairead Canning (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her husband Phonsie and daughters Siobhan and Noreen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Dominic and Terence and her daughter Mairead, her brothers Sean and Eamon and her sisters, Noreen Thomas and Philomena Taylor.

Her funeral will take place in London at a later date.

