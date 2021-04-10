Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, April 10, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home of Paddy Walsh (The Sailor), Sheskinarone, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home this evening from 6 oclock until 9pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St Crona’s Church Dungloe with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

===

Noreen McGonagle, Carrowmore, Malin

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Noreen McGonagle, Carrowmore, Malin.

Much loved wife of Andy and loving mother to Jarone.

Funeral leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest at 4pm today going to her late residence.

Funeral Leaving her late residence on Monday at 10:15am to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

===

Alice McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has occurred of Alice McBride, Larganreagh, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her brother, Con’s residence in Larganreagh.

Funeral from there on Sunday, April 11 going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

===

Mary B Doherty, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Mary B Doherty, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.30am going to the church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.tv/parishofcarndonagh

===

Maureen McIntyre; 75 Ard Connell, Glenties

The death has occurred of Maureen McIntyre; 75 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm in St Connell’s Church, Glenties with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and burial are strictly private family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors. Main Street, Glenties.

===

Lizzy Kearney Née Ivers, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Lizzy Kearney Née Ivers, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday, April 11 going St Michael’s Church, Urris for requiem mass at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Cancer Ward 50 c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on Clonmany Together Facebook page.