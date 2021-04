Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, April 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patsy McDermott, Mountcharles

- John McFadden, Ramelton

- Anne Glennon, Dublin and Bunbeg

- John McGinley, New Mills

- Nellie Cannon, Drumkeen

- John McDermott, Glengad

- Charles Kennedy, Inver

- John O'Donnell, Dungloe and Manchester

- Michael Dominic Feeney, Ballintra

- Seamus McFadden, Burt

- Nathan O'Doherty, Quigley's Point

- John Doherty, Buncrana

- Bella Patton, Killygordon and Loughanure

- Mary Gallagher, Ballintra

Patsy McDermott, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy McDermott, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, his sons, Rev. Fr. Patsy, Paul, Terence and daughter Jacinta, grandchildren, Robert, Sean, Kevin, Ciaran and Erin, his great-grandchild Olivia, extended family, relations and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Sunday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only please.

John Funny McFadden, Bridgend, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Funny McFadden, Bridgend, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, family, Marie, Kathleen, John Martin, Michael, Jackie, William, Lizzy, Francis, Charlie, Paddy, Keith, Patricia, Claire, Stephen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Rosary on Thursday and Friday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Medical 3, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Anne Glennon (née Doogan), Drumcondra, Dublin and Bunbeg



The death has taken place of Anne Glennon (née Doogan), Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Lower Dore, Bunbeg.

She died peacefully in the loving care of all the staff in St. Clare’s Nursing Home, Griffith Avenue, Dublin.

Beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of Sinéad, Seán, Niamh and Ailbhe. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Colm, David and James, grandchildren Kate, Meabh, Órlaith, Cormac, Senan and Adam, sisters Maureen, Margaret, Bernie and Kathleen, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The Funeral Mass for Anne can be seen on Saturday at 10am via any of the following links http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html or www.facebook.com/donnycarneyparish

John McGinley, Rashedoge, New Mills

The death has occurred at his late residence of John McGinley, Rashedoge, New Mills, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Columba's Church, Glenswilly Facebook page.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors.

Nellie Cannon, 508 The Cottages, Drumkeen

The peaceful death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Nellie Cannon, 508 The Cottages, Drumkeen.

Nellie’s remains are reposing at the residence of her sister, Breid Boyle, 88 Lawnsdale, Ballybofey.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am funeral Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

The Mass will be live-streamed on Craigs Media Facebook page at www.fb.me./rvh.northwest

John McDermott (John Owen), Bunn, Glengad, Malin

The death has taken place at his home of John McDermott (John Owen), Bunn, Glengad, Malin.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his children Paddy, Johnny, Jimmy, Mickey, Davie, Mary, Ann, Katie, Bernie and Martin; his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his sisters Sadie and Bridget and his brother Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Malin Parish Facebook Page.

Charles Kennedy, Drumnakillew, Inver

The death has taken place of Charles Kennedy, Drumnakillew, Inver, peacefully at his residence.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Linda, daughters Laura and Sophie, parents Jim and Eileen, his brothers and sisters, Patrick, Seamus, Brian, Gerard, Paul, Laurence, Kieran, Mary, Ann, Joseph, Vincent and Kevin, relatives and friends.



Remains are reposing at his late residence, with removal from there on Friday morning going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

John (Kit) O'Donnell, Craghey, Dungloe and Manchester

The death has occurred of John (Kit) O'Donnell, Burnage, Manchester and late of Craghey, Dungloe.

Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Philip, Connail and Ann Marie, brother of Danny, Connie and the late Patrick.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, brothers, grandchildren John, Joey, Pauric, Jack, Anna May, Áine and Dan, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Sarah, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Owing to the current HSE and Government guidelines, social distance rules will apply at the church and cemetery.

Funeral arriving to the St. Patrick's Church, Oulart, on Friday for a private family funeral (10 people) at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Dominic Feeney, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Michael Dominic Feeney, former Holy Ghost priest, Ballintra and Campo Grande, Brazil.

Michael is predeceased by his beloved parents, Michael and Kathleen and his brother, Aiden.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Edna and sons, Michael and Danny, his sisters, Margaret Bowers, UK, Mary O Donovan, Cork, Kay Keary, Dublin and his brother Padraig, UK. Also, his brothers/sisters in law, nephews, nieces and his friends.

Michaels's funeral will take place in Brazil.

Seamus McFadden, Mullaney, Burt

The sudden death has occurred of Seamus McFadden, Mullaney, Burt.

Beloved son of the late Catherine and John and much loved brother of Moira, Fionnuala, Dermot and Anne. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Seamus' Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Nathan O’Doherty, Meenavanaghan, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Nathan O’Doherty, Meenavanaghan, Quigley's Point.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, with interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry.

Wake is strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven.

John Doherty, 19 Summerhill, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of John Doherty, 19 Summerhill, Buncrana.



Requiem Mass on Friday in St Mary's Church, Clonmany at 11am followed by interment in the new cemetery.



Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly for family with a limit of 10 people permitted.



John's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Bella Patton, née Boyle, Killygordon and formerly of Loughanure

The death has occurred at her home of Bella Patton, née Boyle,Station House, Killygordon and formerly of Loughanure

Bella was predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick Joseph and parents Gerard and Cissie Boyle, Loughanure.

Mother of heartbroken daughters Pauline and Noreen who cared for her until her final days, mourned by her son PJ, daughters Isabel, Frances, Sheila and Margo, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beloved sister of Nora (Isle of Canna), John and Maurice (predeceased) and Dan Denis and Joe (Loughanure) and Gerard (UK).

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving her residence on Friday going to St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page.

Mary Gallagher, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Mary Gallagher, 62 Forge Avenue, Ballintra. Non-covid related.

Mary's remains will arrive at St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, on Friday for 11am funeral with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the house is private to family and friends only, please. Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Always remembered and sadly missed by P.J., Paul, Shane, Sinead and Catriona, all the grandchildren and extended family, neighbours and friends.

Enquiries to Martin Gallagher, funeral director, Laghey. 086 354 7875.

