Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, April 16

The following deaths have taken place:

- Liam McKinney, Buncrana

- Patsy McDermott, Mountcharles

- John McFadden, Ramelton

- Anne Glennon, Dublin and Bunbeg

- John McGinley, New Mills

- Nellie Cannon, Drumkeen

- John McDermott, Glengad

- Michael Dominic Feeney, Ballintra

- Seamus McFadden, Burt

Liam McKinney, Buncrana





The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Liam McKinney, Sledrin, Buncrana.

Liam's remains are reposing at his nephew James Bradley's residence Gort, Fahan.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, April 18 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are for family and friends.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Wake, prayers and rosary for the deceased will be said via webcam on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill on Saturday at 6pm.

Patsy McDermott, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy McDermott, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, his sons, Rev. Fr. Patsy, Paul, Terence and daughter Jacinta, grandchildren, Robert, Sean, Kevin, Ciaran and Erin, his great-grandchild Olivia, extended family, relations and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Sunday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

John Funny McFadden, Bridgend, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Funny McFadden, Bridgend, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, family, Marie, Kathleen, John Martin, Michael, Jackie, William, Lizzy, Francis, Charlie, Paddy, Keith, Patricia, Claire, Stephen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Rosary on Thursday and Friday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Medical 3, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Anne Glennon (née Doogan), Drumcondra, Dublin and Bunbeg



The death has taken place of Anne Glennon (née Doogan), Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Lower Dore, Bunbeg.

She died peacefully in the loving care of all the staff in St. Clare’s Nursing Home, Griffith Avenue, Dublin.

Beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of Sinéad, Seán, Niamh and Ailbhe. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Colm, David and James, grandchildren Kate, Meabh, Órlaith, Cormac, Senan and Adam, sisters Maureen, Margaret, Bernie and Kathleen, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The Funeral Mass for Anne can be seen on Saturday at 10am via any of the following links http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html or www.facebook.com/donnycarneyparish

John McGinley, Rashedoge, New Mills

The death has occurred at his late residence of John McGinley, Rashedoge, New Mills, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Columba's Church, Glenswilly Facebook page.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors.

Nellie Cannon, 508 The Cottages, Drumkeen

The peaceful death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Nellie Cannon, 508 The Cottages, Drumkeen.

Nellie’s remains are reposing at the residence of her sister, Breid Boyle, 88 Lawnsdale, Ballybofey.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am funeral Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

The Mass will be live-streamed on Craigs Media Facebook page at www.fb.me./rvh.northwest

John McDermott (John Owen), Bunn, Glengad, Malin

The death has taken place at his home of John McDermott (John Owen), Bunn, Glengad, Malin.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his children Paddy, Johnny, Jimmy, Mickey, Davie, Mary, Ann, Katie, Bernie and Martin; his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his sisters Sadie and Bridget and his brother Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Malin Parish Facebook Page.

Michael Dominic Feeney, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Michael Dominic Feeney, former Holy Ghost priest, Ballintra and Campo Grande, Brazil.

Michael is predeceased by his beloved parents, Michael and Kathleen and his brother, Aiden.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Edna and sons, Michael and Danny, his sisters, Margaret Bowers, UK, Mary O Donovan, Cork, Kay Keary, Dublin and his brother Padraig, UK. Also, his brothers/sisters in law, nephews, nieces and his friends.

Michaels's funeral will take place in Brazil.

Seamus McFadden, Mullaney, Burt

The sudden death has occurred of Seamus McFadden, Mullaney, Burt.

Beloved son of the late Catherine and John and much-loved brother of Moira, Fionnuala, Dermot and Anne. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Seamus' Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

