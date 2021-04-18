Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, April 18 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Raveica Leeney, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart, Donegal/Dublin

- Scott Morrison, Aughavannan, Rathmullan

- Joseph Burke, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

- Ernan O’Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties

- Liam McKinney, Buncrana

- Patsy McDermott, Mountcharles

- Michael Dominic Feeney, Ballintra

Raveica Leeney, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart, Donegal/Dublin

The death has taken place on Thursday 15th April 2021 at Letterkenny General Hospital of Raveica Leeney née Patraucean, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart, Letterkenny. Deeply missed by husband Mark, son Michael and a wide circle of family in Ireland and Romania, friends and neighbours.

Raveica’s remains will be received at the Romanian Orthodox Centrul Misionar Church, Drimnagh Castle, Long Mile Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 Eircode D12 V025 at 6pm on Tuesday 20th April 2021 to repose overnight.

Funeral service there on Wednesday 21st April 2021 at 11am and can be viewed on the Romanian Orthodox Church Youtube Channel ‘Paraclisul Centrului Misionar’ by following the link http://romanianorthodox.ie/. Interment afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin Road, Shankill, Co. Dublin.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society by using the ‘Donate’ section below.

In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines, family home, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Scott Morrison, Aughavannan, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Scott Morrison, Aughavannan, Rathmullan.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 11:15am going to Rathmullan Presbyterian Church for service at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral will travel by Glen Cross.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research c/o any family member.

Joseph Burke, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Joseph Burke, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham, beloved son of Robert and Josephine.

Lovingly missed by his partner Jacqui, his sisters and brothers Roseanne, Kevin, Gabriel and Tracey, Eunan, Brid, Moira and Andrew, Lawrence and Teresa, and John Paul, nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Joseph will be reposing at his family home, 495 Colehill, Newtowncunningham from 7pm on Saturday.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving the family home on Monday morning going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com.

Rosary can also be viewed on the above site on Sunday night at 9pm.

Family flowers only please donation in lieu if desired to Donegal hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Ernan O’Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ernan O’Donnell, Stranalough, Glenties.

Funeral Mass this Sunday morning at 11am in St Conal’s church, Glenties with burial afterwards in Kilrane Graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Ernan’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Liam McKinney, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Liam McKinney, Sledrin, Buncrana.

Liam's remains are reposing at his nephew James Bradley's residence Gort, Fahan.

Requiem Mass this Sunday, April 18 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are for family and friends.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Wake, prayers and rosary for the deceased will be said via webcam on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill on Saturday at 6pm.

Patsy McDermott, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy McDermott, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, his sons, Rev. Fr. Patsy, Paul, Terence and daughter Jacinta, grandchildren, Robert, Sean, Kevin, Ciaran and Erin, his great-grandchild Olivia, extended family, relations and friends.

Removal from his late residence today, Sunday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Michael Dominic Feeney, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Michael Dominic Feeney, former Holy Ghost priest, Ballintra and Campo Grande, Brazil.

Michael is predeceased by his beloved parents, Michael and Kathleen and his brother, Aiden.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Edna and sons, Michael and Danny, his sisters, Margaret Bowers, UK, Mary O Donovan, Cork, Kay Keary, Dublin and his brother Padraig, UK. Also, his brothers/sisters in law, nephews, nieces and his friends.

Michael's funeral will take place in Brazil.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie