Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, April 18 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Pat Molloy, Tangavane, Dungloe

- Húdaí O'Donnell, Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair

- Annie Doherty, Carrick

- Raveica Leeney, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart, Donegal/Dublin

- Scott Morrison, Aughavannan, Rathmullan

- Joseph Burke, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

- Michael Dominic Feeney, Ballintra

The peaceful death has taken place of Pat Molloy. Tangavane Dungloe. Survived by his wife Breid, son Hugh Martin and daughter Brenda. Sisters Kitty and Annie, daughter in law Irene, son in law Brendan, grandchildren Ciaran, Patrick, Aidan and Cora. Predeceased by his granddaughter Leah, parents Maire and Hughie, sisters Mary, Sally and brother Jimmy.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Crona's Church, Dungloe on Tuesday at 11am with funeral leaving house travelling to the church via Cloughwally and Diamond Road. Burial will take place in Maghery Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN media parish of Dungloe Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society.

Húdaí O'Donnell, Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Húdaí O'Donnell (Húdaí Sarah Jack), Strand Rd, Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his brothers; Manus, Johnny, Joseph and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Née Connolly), his sons; Patrick, Hughie and Manus, his daughters; Sarah and Máire, grandchildren; Aidan, Fionnuala, Manus, Colum, Manus, Saoirse and Fionn, his brothers; Charlie and Paddy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will arrive his residence this evening (Sunday) at approximately 6pm travelling via Mín An Ioláir and stopping at Áras Ghaoth Dobhair for a moment of respect. Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday 20th of April at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 Restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Húdaí's soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page tomorrow evening (Monday) at 9pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page Tuesday 20th of April at 11am.

Annie Doherty, Carrick

The death has occurred of Annie Doherty, Srath na Circe, Carrick. Deceased passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick, much loved mother to Brid, Seamus, Cathal, Pádraig & Sean, she will be sadly missed by her daughters in law Charlette, Anne, Mary and Brid’s partner Sean, her grandchildren Ronan, Pauric, Mary Ellen, Shaun and Alan and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara this evening (Sunday) at 4pm to her late residence, travelling via Glengesh. Removal from her late residence to St. Patrick’s Church, Meenaneary on Tuesday for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

In accordance to H.S.E and Government guidelines the funeral and burial is private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Killybegs Community Hospital, c/o any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services, Carrick.

The Doherty family would like to thank you all for your kind support and your understanding at this difficult time.

Raveica Leeney, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart, Donegal/Dublin

The death has taken place on Thursday 15th April 2021 at Letterkenny General Hospital of Raveica Leeney née Patraucean, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart, Letterkenny. Deeply missed by husband Mark, son Michael and a wide circle of family in Ireland and Romania, friends and neighbours.

Raveica’s remains will be received at the Romanian Orthodox Centrul Misionar Church, Drimnagh Castle, Long Mile Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 Eircode D12 V025 at 6pm on Tuesday 20th April 2021 to repose overnight.

Funeral service there on Wednesday 21st April 2021 at 11am and can be viewed on the Romanian Orthodox Church Youtube Channel ‘Paraclisul Centrului Misionar’ by following the link http://romanianorthodox.ie/. Interment afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin Road, Shankill, Co. Dublin.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society by using the ‘Donate’ section below.

In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines, family home, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Scott Morrison, Aughavannan, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Scott Morrison, Aughavannan, Rathmullan.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 11.15am going to Rathmullan Presbyterian Church for service at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral will travel by Glen Cross.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research c/o any family member.

Joseph Burke, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Joseph Burke, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham, beloved son of Robert and Josephine.

Lovingly missed by his partner Jacqui, his sisters and brothers Roseanne, Kevin, Gabriel and Tracey, Eunan, Brid, Moira and Andrew, Lawrence and Teresa, and John Paul, nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Joseph will be reposing at his family home, 495 Colehill, Newtowncunningham from 7pm on Saturday.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving the family home on Monday morning going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com. Rosary can also be viewed on the site on Sunday night at 9pm.

Family flowers only please donation in lieu if desired to Donegal hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Michael Dominic Feeney, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Michael Dominic Feeney, former Holy Ghost priest, Ballintra and Campo Grande, Brazil.

Michael is predeceased by his beloved parents, Michael and Kathleen and his brother, Aiden.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Edna and sons, Michael and Danny, his sisters, Margaret Bowers, UK, Mary O Donovan, Cork, Kay Keary, Dublin and his brother Padraig, UK. Also, his brothers/sisters in law, nephews, nieces and his friends.

Michael's funeral will take place in Brazil.

