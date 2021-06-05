Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, June 5

The following deaths have taken place:

John Sweeney, Loughanure

Susan Grant, 410 Grove Cottages, Muff

Mary McGoldrick, Main Street, Ballintra

Patrick (Patsy) Doherty, Annaslea (The Maraghs), Burnfoot

Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure

Joseph Monaghan, Townparks, Convoy

Paddy McCole Loughfad, Portnoo

Tony McBride, Derryhassen, Downings

Kathleen Hilley, Swilly View, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

Rosha McHugh, Leaconnell, Ardara

Charlotte McHugh, 65 Fitzroy Avenue, Belfast, Antrim and formerly of Labadough,Milford

Maura Funnell, Rosskirk, Ballylar, Fanad

John Joe Byrne, Donegal Road, Killybegs



John Sweeney, Loughanure

The peaceful death has occurred of John Sweeney, Loughanure.

Funeral Mass Saturday June 5 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Susan Grant, 410 Grove Cottages, Muff

The death has taken place at her home of Susan Grant; 410 Grove Cottages, Muff.

Her Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Muff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/sacredheartmuff

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.



Mary McGoldrick, Main Street, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Mary McGoldrick. Main Street, Ballintra.

Further funeral arrangements will be announced later. All enquiries to Jackie Carron, funeral director on (087) 973 4000.



Patrick (Patsy) Doherty, Annaslea (The Maraghs), Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Patrick (Patsy) Doherty, Annaslea (The Maraghs), Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Sadie, Nuala, Patricia, Mary, Ursula, Bridgeen and Michael.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, his wider family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place Monday, June 7 at 11am in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy, funeral director.

Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget; his daughters Cecilia, Norah-Anne, Geraldine and Bridget; sons Joseph, Patrick, John, Maurice and Gerard; brothers Dan, Denis and Gerard; his sister Norah; grandchildren Stephanie, Chloe, Aria, Darcy, Dillon, Aelish, Nolan, Aaliyah, Stephen, Patrick, Jack, Michael, Hugh-Carter; great-grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place Monday, June 7 at 12pm in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.



Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.



Rosary can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page Saturday and Sunday evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.



Joseph Monaghan, Townparks, Convoy

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Monaghan, Townparks, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Saturday, June 5 from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy on Sunday afternoon, June 6 at 2pm with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Old Cemetery, Convoy.

House strictly private please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Paddy McCole, Loughfad, Portnoo

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Paddy McCole, Loughfad, Portnoo.

His remains will repose at his residence.

Removal from there on Sunday afternoon going to St Connell's Church, Kilclooney for Funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and Interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street Glenties.

Tony McBride, Derryhassen, Downings

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Tony McBride, Derryhassen, Downings.

His remains will arrive at the Church of Saint John the Baptist, Carrigart at 7pm on Saturday, June 5.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Kathleen Hilley, Swilly View, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Kathleen Hilley, Swilly View, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will repose at her home. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 5 at 11am in the Church of All Saints, Newtowncunningham with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people maximum

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Team c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney, funeral director.

Rosha McHugh (née Gavigan), Leaconnell, Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Rosha McHugh (née Gavigan) of Leaconnell, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary Kelly, Margaret and Caroline Breslin, her sons James and Gerard, her sons-in-law Sean and Leo, her daughter-in-law Regina, her grandchildren Colin Breslin, Ellie, Rosie and Hannah McHugh, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private please

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 12.15pm. for Requiem Mass at 1pm in The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the Mass and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people. Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Charlotte McHugh, 65 Fitzroy Avenue, Belfast, Antrim and formerly of Labadough, Milford

The death has occurred as the result of a road traffic collision of Charlotte McHugh, 65 Fitzroy Avenue, Belfast and formerly Labadough, Milford.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Tyler-Lee, Kianna-Mai and Darci-Rose, mother Amanda and John, brothers Joseph, Shaun, David and Christopher, grandmother Madge, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at the residence of Maree Heaney, Rocky River Drive, Carrownagannonagh, Milford. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in St Brigid’s Church, Golan followed by burial in Milford cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Maura Funnell, Rosskirk, Ballylar, Fanad

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maura) Funnell (née Levings), Rosskirk, Ballylar, Fanad

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Les. Deeply regretted by her son Niall. Sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and all her friends.

Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 2 Letterkenny University Hospital Patient Fund care of McAteer Funeral Directors.

John Joe Byrne, Donegal Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of John Joe Byrne, Donegal Road, Killybegs.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Joe and Charlie, brother Peter, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Mass which will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie