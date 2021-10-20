Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Connell Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin.



Predeceased by his loving wife Minnie, his son Conal Eamonn and his daughter Rita. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters Teresa and Geraldine, his sons-in-law, Seán, Pius and Bobby, his daughter-in-law Sandra, his grandchildren, brother Pádraig (Falcarragh), sisters Kathleen Flannery (Dingle) and Teresa Murphy (New Jersey), sisters-in-law Kathleen Hegarty and Teresa O'Donnell (Glenties), his many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís

Teresa & Geraldine and all the Hegarty family would like to thank you all for your kind support at this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

The death has occurred of Joan Wren née O'Shea, Ballymote, Sligo, Ballybrack, Dublin and Kilmacrennan.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, much-loved mother of Alan, Brendan, Lucia, Jennifer, Angela, Pauline, Joan and the late Derek. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Sonya and Caroline, Joan’s partner Mark, her loving grandchildren, her brothers Shamie (Australia) and Sean (Australia), extended family and friends.

Reposing at J.B. Perry and Sons Funeral Home, Ballymote, Co Sligo on Wednesday, October from 12pm to 2pm and reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, A96 V962 from 7pm to 8pm, with strict guidelines in place.

Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Apostles, Willow Vale, Ballybrack, A96 FN53 arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross D6W HY98 arriving for 12.15pm Committal Service.

To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-apostlesballybrack and at the Crematorium click on this link https://vimeo.com/event/153499.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Capuchin Franciscans. Donations may be made by clicking on this link https://www.capuchindaycentre.ie/Capuchin_Day_Centre_2013/Capuchin_Day_Centre_for_Homeless_People.html.

A special word of thanks to all the staff at Cuan Losa, Ballymote, Co Sligo and to all the staff at the Parkinson Unit at Sligo General Hospital.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Grace Boyle, née Boyle, 38 Taracourt, Letterkenny, F92 X9W2 and formerly of Arranmore Island.

Legal Sectary at Gallagher Brennan solicitors in Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Family friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Thursday going the Church of the Irish Martyrs Ballyraine Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on Facebook.com/irishmartyers

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

The death has occurred of John Keating, 3 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.



Predeceased by his loving wife Sheila (May 2021). Forever remembered and sadly missed by sons John, Mark, Noel, David, Kevin, Michael and Justin, daughters Kathleen, Irene, Louise, Jennifer, Justina, Cecilia, Emma and Denise, all the grandchildren and great-grandchild, extended family, sister Carmel and brother Donal.

Removal on Wednesday arriving at St Mary's Church, Killymard, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family home and funeral strictly private, please. Anyone wishing to offer their support to the family can do so along the route to the church as the funeral cortège passes on Wednesday morning, bearing in mind current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice c/o the Keating family or Jackie Carron Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Bernadette Boyle, Bught Road, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Brigid Slevin, Kilcadden, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny and much loved mother of Barney, Noel, Mary, Agnes, and the late Danny, cherished sister of Frank, and the late Patrick, Mick, John Joe, Tommy, Barney, Eddie, Lawrence, Peter, Annie and Susan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sons in law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday at 10.30am, for Requiem Mass at 11am, in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at: https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to the family and neighbours only, please.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Coffey, Killourt, Malin Head.

Her remains are reposing at her home with family and close friends welcome.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head with burial afterwards in Lagg Graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a facemask and hand-shaking.

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, of Kathleen Doherty (Skill), Tirhoran, Clonmany.

Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Neil and Willie Joe.

Beloved mammy of Shaun, Neil, Tony, Michael, Catriona and Linda; sister of Sheila Smith (Quigley's Point) and Eileen Tourish (Drumkeen); granny to Megan, Shane, Damian, Conor, Shay, Sinead and Aoisa. Kathleen is also survived by her daughters in law Grainne, Jennifer, and sons in law Miah and Shaun; brother in law, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 10.30am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Family, friends and neighbours are most welcome to the funeral Mass, whilst adhering to HSE and government guidelines.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

The death has occurred of Denis McGurk, 3 Clareden Drive, Donegal Town and formerly Glasgow.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughter Maria, son Kevin and partner Kelly, brother William and wife Elenor, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Wednesday to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 and government guidelines, the family home is strictly private to family and friends and the church is limited to 50% capacity.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal. Family flowers only please donations to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Jude Kelly, Glasgow and formerly of Lismuladuff, Killygordon.

Son of the late Patrick and Mary Agnes Kelly.

Funeral service will be held in St Margaret Mary’s Church, Glasgow, G45 9NT on Thursday at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in the Linn Cemetery, Glasgow.

Funeral service can be viewed live on St Margaret Mary’s Church Facebook Page.

