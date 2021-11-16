Sadness in Donegal at death in England of Maura Delap

There is sadness in Letterkenny this week following the news of the death in Carlisle, England of Maura Delap.

Maura was the wife of Letterkenny native John Delap, and mother of former Republic of Ireland international Rory.

The family are regular visitors to Letterkenny where John’s brothers Brendan, Paddy and Anthony all live.

Maura was also very well known here, and she will be remembered as a kind and friendly lady who loved her visits to Donegal. A native of Kells, Co. Meath, she had been in ill-health for some time.

Dearly beloved wife of John, Maura will be deeply missed by her daughter Marie and son Rory, son-in-law Phil, daughter-in-law Helen, loving brother Kieran (Moynalty), her grandchildren Liam, Matthew, Finn and Neve, sisters in law Breda (Moynalty) Isobel, Ger, Mena and Kathleen brothers-in-law Brendan, Anthony and Paddy (Letterkenny), nieces and nephews, the extended family, her many wonderful friends and very good neighbours.

Funeral Service will be held in Holy Trinity Church & St. Constantine Wetheral on Monday, November 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in nearby Wetheral Cemetery.