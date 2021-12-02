Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 2, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Máire Boyle, Loughanoran, Annagry

- Bríd Myles, Rossnowlagh

- Kathleen O'Flaherty, Bundoran

- Marie Doherty, Ballybofey

- Grace McFadden, Dublin and Manorcunningham

- Siobhan McNulty, Milford

- John Brennan, Donegal Town

Máire Boyle, Loughanoran, Annagry

The peaceful death has taken place of Máire Boyle (Máire Neily) Loughanoran, Annagry and formerly of Bun na Leaca, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Donnchadh Chassie and her son Neily, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Máire, her son John, her brother Jack (Bun na Leaca), grandchildren Manus, Sara and Lily and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence from Thursday evening at 6pm. The wake is private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday at 11am in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook page.

Bríd Myles, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Bríd Myles (née Brassil) Rossnowlagh, and formerly from Tulla, Co Clare.

Predeceased by her husband Wally, mother of Franc, Grace and Maria, grandmother of Tommy, Jim, Cathy and Meabh, mother-in-law of Maria, Dave and Pete, sister of Mai, Donal, Lily and Paddy; friend to many.

Her remains will repose at her late residence on Friday from 5pm, private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 2pm at St Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla, Co Clare, with burial afterwards in the St Mochulla's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tulla parish Facebook page.

Kathleen O'Faherty, Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon, of Kathleen O'Flaherty, West End, Bundoran.

She is deeply regretted by her cousins, nephews and niece, relatives and a large circle of friends.



Her remains will repose at the Pastoral Centre beside our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran from 4pm to 5pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning to our Lady Star of the sea Church for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

The Mass will be streamed live on magheneparish.ie

Please adhere to HSE and government guidelines at all times.

Marie Doherty, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Marie Doherty (née Hughes),Corraine, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Martin, Claire and Darragh, cherished sister of Sean, Martin, Philomena, Bernadette, Margaret and the late Joseph; deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning at 11.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar at 12noon with nterment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/ChurchofMaryImmaculateStranorlar/

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Grace McFadden, (née Murray), late of Ballinteer, Dublin, and formerly Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Grace McFadden, (née Murray), late of Ballinteer, Dublin, and formerly of Ballylawn, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by her first husband Sean McFadden and her son Seamus; she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband PJ Howard, her children Paul, Neil, Tom and Mary, grandchildren Andy, Ciara, Laura, Sean, Niamh, Caoimhe, Conor, Hugh and Ruby, daughters-in-law Liz, Mary and Hazel, son-in-law Dave, her sister Annie and all extended family and dear friends.

Her remains will repose in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Thursday evening from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, arriving for 11am Mass, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Please observe social distance guidelines, and face masks must be worn in the church and the funeral home.

Mass may be viewed online on Friday from 11am via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

Siobhan McNulty, Milford

The death has occurred of Siobhan Eileen Martha McNulty, Gortmacall Beg, Milford, formerly of Calgary, Canada.

Beloved mother to Amybeth, sister to Sean and Roddy, daughter to Liam (and the late Eileen), aunt and friend.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Peter’s Church Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cleary House, Knocknamona, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or using the following link https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/siobhanmcnulty

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town.

He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Lemington Spa CV33 9QP.

Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.