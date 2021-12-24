Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, December 24, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:



- Joe Arbuckle, Burnfoot

- John Farren, Buncrana

- Jack Clafferty, Stoke/Buncrana

- Allen Ramsey, Donegal Town

- Mary Thompson, Stranorlar- Patrick Horton, Lettermacaward

- Patrick Horton, Lettermacaward

- Collette Doherty, Tralee and Redcastle

- Mary Doherty, Gweedore

Joe Arbuckle, Tooban, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Arbuckle, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Angela (Crawford) and Tracey, father-in-law of Damien Crawford and loving brother of Paddy and the late John. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Wake is private to family only on Christmas Day until 4.00pm. Family time please from 11.00pm - 10.00am.

Removal on Sunday at 10.20am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for 11.00am Requiem Mass, travelling via The Old Road. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

John Farren, Buncrana

The death has taken place of John Farren, 2 Church Street, Buncrana. Son of the late Brian and Breid and much loved brother of Mary, Patrick, Fr Neil, Brian, Margaret. Sadly missed by his family and friends. May John Rest In Peace

John's remains are reposing at his late residence which is private. Removal on Saturday at 5.30pm going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana, to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral on Sunday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Jack Clafferty, Stoke/Buncrana

The death has taken place in Stoke on Trent, England of Jack Clafferty, formerly of Millbrae, Buncrana. Funeral arrangements to be made at a later date.

Donations if desired to any hospice.



Allen Ramsey, Birchhill, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Allen Ramsey, Birchhill, Donegal Town.

Predeceased by his parents Allen and Elizabeth; brother of Willie, Katie, Jack and Bobby.

Funeral service in his late residence today, Friday, at 12 noon followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town.

Family flowers only, please. House strictly private, please.



Mary Thompson (née Gallen), 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Thompson (née Gallen), 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

Beloved wife of the late Mel, much loved mother to Patrick, Conal, Bernadette (Bernie), Damien and the late Barry, cherished sister of Elizabeth, Eileen, Sheila, Kevin, also the late James, Fred, and Patrick Hugh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brother, sisters, grandchildren, Thomas and Roisin nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 3pm today, Friday.

Funeral leaving from there via Ard McCool and Main Street on Sunday at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be private to family, neighbours and friends only.



Patrick Horton, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Patrick Horton, Toome, Lettermacaward.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Collette Doherty, Kerry/London/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Colette Doherty (née Farren), Kilmore, Kielduff, Tralee, Co Kerry, Bethnal Green, London and formerly of Tullynavin, Redcastle.

Cherished mother of Monica, Charlie and Caroline. (predeceased by her son Seán and husband Danny); deeply regretted by her loving family – her children, grandchildren Mairéad, Maeve, Róisín, Aisling, Kerrie, Seán and Sinéad, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Maurice, Charlie’s partner Lesley, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and in the UK.

Funeral arriving to St Columba’s Church Drung, Quigley’s Point, Donegal, on Monday for prayers of reception and public reposing. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee or Liam Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff.



Mary Doherty, Middle Dore, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary Doherty, Mary Mhánais Fhearagáil, Middle Dore, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Owenie. Sadly missed by her two sons, Patrick and Owenie, her sister Annie McBride (Middletown), daughter in law Moira, her two granddaughters Mary Rose and Marjorie, her great-grandson Ryan and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place today, Friday, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at https://www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

