Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, January 3, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Bridget Griffin, London and formerly of Kinvara, Galway and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully on December 11 at Manley Court nursing Home London of Bridget Griffin (née Cassidy), Kinvara, Galway and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Wife of Stephan Griffin, Kinvara County Galway. Sadly, missed by her son Patrick, her brother John (Swinford, County Mayo). All her nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Her remains are reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara on Friday from 6 pm with removal at 7 pm to St Joseph’s Church Kinvara.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 am followed by Funeral to Foys Cemetery Kinvara.

The Griffin family appreciates your respect, support and understanding at this time. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the services on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page.

Joseph Adair, Shanaghan, Ardara

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Joseph Adair, Shanaghan, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Anna, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his nephew Joseph Dunleavey's residence in Shanaghan.

Removal from there on Monday at 7pm to Ardara Methodist Church arriving at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral service on Tuesday at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with the current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends please.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral.

Tommy (Adala) O’Donnell, Creeslough and formerly Glenties

The death has taken place at his residence of Tommy (Adala) O’Donnell, 15 Birchill, Creeslough and formerly The Cottages, Glen Road, Glenties.

Wake private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Burial afterwards in Glenties cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Angela McGlinchey, Sandfield, Ardara

The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home of Angela McGlinchey, Sandfield, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Her remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield on Monday evening from 3.30pm followed by removal to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney arriving at 5pm.



Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral.

Brendan McKeever, Main Street, Ardara and Portadown



The peaceful death has occurred of Brendan McKeever, Main Street, Ardara and formerly of Queen Street, Portadown Co Armagh.

His remains reposed overnight at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral.

Brendan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara.

Tully Coll, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tully Coll, Arranmore Island.

Wake strictly private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Crone’s Church with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private to the family on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Heli Pad, Arranmore Island c/o any family member

Willie McGaughey, Dunkineely and County Tyrone

The death has occurred peacefully at St Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkennyof Willie McGaughey, formerly of Dunkineely and Aughabrack, Donemana, County Tyrone.

Predeceased by his sister Bridie McCloskey. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Margaret and Brenda and sons Kevin and Liam and their mother Susan, son-in-law Vic, grandchildren Shane, Layla, Alana and Shane, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and many friends.

His remains reposed overnight at the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Facebook page, Bruckless Church St Joseph and St Conal.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Rose Grant, Buncrana

The death has occurred in Nazareth House, Fahan of Rose Grant (née Hegarty), 5 Crana View, Buncrana.

Predeceased by her husband John. Much loved mother of Denis and Margaret.

Deeply regretted and will be forever missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her son Denis' residence, 7 Crana View, Buncrana.

Removal on Monday morning, January 3 at 10am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Wake is private to family and closes friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

John Hegarty, Lifford

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of John Hegarty, Ballyduff, Lifford and formerly Ballyboe and Meenagrave, Cloghan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his friends in Ballyduff, Ballyboe and Meenagrave.

His remains reposed overnight at The Church Of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to friends and neighbours only, please.

George Thompson, Buncrana/Waterford

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of George Thompson, Hillside, Linsfort, Buncrana and formerly Tramore, County Waterford.

Loving brother of Jacqueline Petry, Shropshire, England.

Deeply regretted by his sister, extended family and friends.

Funeral service on Wednesday at 10am in Christ Church, Buncrana followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 3pm.

Service and cremation can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page/ YouTube channel later on Wednesday evening.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Rosaleen McGorty, Belleek

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Rosaleen McGorty, 25 Fassagh Road. Moniendogue, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

She predeceased by her husband Paddy and is deeply loved and sadly missed by her daughters Patricia (Gerry), and Margaret (Robert), sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

Due to the present pandemic and the family’s sincere wish to keep the community safe, the McGorty home is private.

Remains will leave the home at 10.30am on Monday to arrive in St John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from the home to the church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Jim Mahon (Snr), Ballyshann

The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Jim (Jimmy) Mahon Snr, 53 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by his mother and father, Julia and Charlie, and his brothers, Noel and John, he is survived by his loving wife Esther, sadly missed by his son Jim (Michelle), daughter Julie (Edward), grandchildren Maurise (Maurice), Amanda (BJ) and Tyler, his brothers and sister and all his extended family.

Removal on Monday morning going to St Patrick's Church for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand-shaking and wearing of masks, both in the wake house and the church.

Sadie Harrison (née Moss), Laghey/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sadie Harrison (née Moss), peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, formerly of Riverside House Laghey and of late Sallaghagraine, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband, Joe and siblings, she is survived by her daughter, Mary (Maguire), son Joe, son-in-law, Ciaran, grandchildren, Gavin, Shane and Rachel. Remembered by her sister Teresa (Harris), nieces nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and many friends.

Her remains reposed overnight at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Gerry O’Donnell, Letterkenny/Cavan

The death has taken place of Gerard (Gerry) O'Donnell, 26 Hazelwood Drive, Letterkenny, formerly of Co Cavan.

Beloved husband to wife Fiona (nee Melly). Devoted father to daughter Niamh. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Mae. Sadly missed and forever remembered by his extended family members, good neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in Cill Bhríde cemetery, Leitirmacaward.

Funeral can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Wake strictly private to family only.

For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, can do on the Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The Family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Con Doherty, Moville

The death has taken place of Con Doherty, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrae Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, hand shaking and mask wearing.

