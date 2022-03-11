Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, March 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Marian Breslin, Quigley's Point

- Mary Fallon, Malin and Carndonagh

- Josephine Doherty, Kilmacrennan

- Michael Doherty, Glasgow / Gortahork

- Bridie Moore, Killybegs

- Paddy Houston, Cloghan

- Patrick Cuffe, Falcarragh

- Winifred Wilson, Burt

- Mary Theresa Hepburn, Raphoe/Letterkenny

- Kathleen McLaughlin (Bill), Carndonagh.

- Lilly Henderson, Malin

- Marie Byrne, London and formerly Killybegs

Marian Breslin, Quigley's Point



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Marian Breslin, Upper Drung, Quigley's Point.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, March 13 at 12.20pm for 1pm requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net.

Mary Fallon, Malin and Carndonagh



The death has occurred of Mary Margaret Fallon nee Toland, Malin and Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home at Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving Ballyloskey on Saturday morning for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine Doherty, Kilmacrennan



The peaceful death has taken place in Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Josephine Doherty, formerly from Kilmacrennan.

Deeply missed by her family and all the staff, residents and friends at Hillcrest House Nursing home.

Her remains will arrive at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 6pm on Thursday to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment will take place afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Michael Doherty, Glasgow / Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Michael Doherty, Glasgow and formerly of Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his father Martin, he will be sorely missed by his loving mother Isabel (Bella), daughter Danielle, son-in-law Joe, grandson Sonny, sisters Marie and Donna, brothers Mark, Paul and Derek and their spouses and partner, his many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and a wide circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at his sister Donna's residence at Derryherrif, Dunfanaghy (F92H5F2) on Friday from 6pm.

Funeral from there at 11am on Saturday to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Gortahork Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Gortahork https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIM

Bridie Moore, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Bridie Moore (née McBride), Carrignagore, Killybegs.

Predeceased by her sisters Grace and Teresa, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Hughie, sons Shaun, Paul and Christopher, Shaun's partner Nikie, daughter in law Eva, sisters Rosaleen, Mary and Ann, brother Pat, grandchildren Michelle, Millie, Abbey, Nathan and Ryan, sisters in law brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home on Thursday until 10pm for family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Family flowers only please.

Paddy Houston, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Houston, Clonclayagh, Cloghan, Cloghan, F93 X27H.

He is survived by his brothers Frank, Willie, Eddie (NewYork), Seamus, Peadar (Letterkenny), Mickey (Letterkenny), Paul and sisters Breid (New York), Rose (New Jersey) and Helen, Twin Sister (Clonmany) sister in laws, brother in laws, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in our Lady of Perpetual, Succour, Glenfin at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilteevoge, Cemetery Glenfin.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish Webcam www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perptual-succour-glenfinn

Patrick Cuffe, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Coventry, England, of Patrick Cuffe, 20 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his father Patrick and sister Miranda, he is survived by his daughter Bronagh, her mother Collette, son Lochlan, his mother Lindsay, his mother Grace, brothers Henry, John Paul, Brian, Daniel and Peter, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home 20 Ballina, Falcarragh with Rosary nightly at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Winifred Wilson, Burt

The peaceful death has taken place surrounded by her loving family of Winifred Wilson (née Callaghan), Mullaney, Burt.

Beloved wife of Tom, much loved mother of Adrian, Leonard, Bernadette, Declan, Sylvia, Collette, Cathal, the twins Veronica and Sinéad and dear sister of John Callaghan, Lena Sherry, Geraldine McDermott and Lavina Cullen.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Mary Theresa Hepburn, Raphoe / Letterkenny

The death has occurred tragically, as a result of a road traffic accident, of Mary Theresa Hepburn (née Peoples), 21 Castle Grove, Raphoe and formerly of Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by mother Bridget (2017), she is deeply regretted by father Terry, sister Nicola Mc Cauley (Ramelton), brothers John (Letterkenny), Michael (Letterkenny), Mark (Kilmacrennan), Liam (Mountain Top), Brendan (Mountain Top), sorely missed by daughters Lisa, Lauren, son Aaron and partner Liam Carlin. Fondly remembered by grandchildren Leigh and Blake, extended family members, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence until 10pm on Thursday.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to The Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Kathleen McLaughlin, Magharamore, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Kathleen McLaughlin (Bill), née McClure, Magharamore, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Lilly Henderson, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lilly Henderson, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask-wearing.

Marie Byrne, London and formerly Killybegs

The death occurred peacefully in Northwick Park Hospital on February 22 of Marie Byrne, (Ardmore Construction Ltd), Dollis Hill, London and formerly of Stragar, Killybegs.

Removal takes place on Friday to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs to arrive at 6.30pm.



Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

