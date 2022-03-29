Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, March 29

The following deaths have taken place:

- Liam O'Donnell, Manorcunningham

- Hugh O'Donnell, Glenties

- Hugh Martin, Donegal Town

- Michael Monaghan, Tulnaree, Carndonagh

- Robert McCauley, Lenamore, Muff

- Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

- Kevin Quinn, Grange, Inch Island

- Michael Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

- Elizabeth (Bessie) McLaughlin, Cleanagh, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Mary Carey, Carrowbeg, Carndonagh

- Charlie Gallagher, Gortahork

- Mary Ellen Greaney, Dublin and Fintown

Liam O’Donnell, Ray, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam O’Donnell, Ray, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by his wife Susan. Deeply missed by loving daughters Marie Vincent, Jersey and Orla Weldon, Sligo, son Sean, Derry, sons-in-law, grand-daughter Amber, brothers Brendan, Dublin, Eugene, Dromore, Letterkenny and Aidan, Magherabeg, Manorcunningham, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 6pm on Tuesday going to his late residence. House private please to family and close friends.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am travelling up Main Street, Manorcunningham and by the Old Post Office, going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

Hugh ODonnell, Gortnasillagh, Glenties

The death has taken place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Hugh ODonnell, Gortnasillagh, Glenties.

Predeceased by his brothers James and John, sisters Margaret and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his brother Patrick, sisters in law Mary and Rosie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Tuesday from 3pm-5pm, with removal to his brother Patrick O'Donnell’s home at Gortnasillagh to repose overnight.

House private to family only please.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers welcome or donations in lieu if desired to St. Joseph’s Patient comfort fund c/o any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Son of the late Donal and Mary Martin and brother Daniel. Sadly, missed by his husband Diego, brother Gerald (Mary), sister Anna Marie (Brendan) and all nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, on Saturday, April 2 at 3pm with interment of ashes afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

The service can be viewed in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town online.

Michael Monaghan, Tulnaree, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Monaghan, Tulnaree, Carndonagh.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret, brothers Eddie, Jack, Tommy, Christopher and James, sisters Cecilia, Noinin and Eileen. Sadly missed by his sons Michael, Jarlath, Declan and Garrett, his daughters Mary, Catherine, Orla and Fionnuala, his sisters Rita, Gertie and Anna-Jane and his grandchildren Odhran, Cathal, Louis, Niall, Maeve, Darragh, Cora, Joseph, Niamh and Matthew.

Michael's remains are reposing at his late residence in Tulnaree, with Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh. Viewing times on Tuesday are from 2pm to 8pm.

Robert McCauley, Lenamore, Muff

The death has taken place of Robert McCauley, Lenamore, Muff.

His remains are reposing at his nephew John and Pauline McCauley’s residence, Carnamoyle, Muff.

There will be a Service at John and Pauline’s home at 2pm on Wednesday. Burial immediately afterwards in Culmore Parish Church.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Porter Funeral Directors.

Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at her residence of Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Eamon, much-loved mother of Martina, Majella and Louise and dear sister of Mary Hegarty.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 3pm on Tuesday, March 29. Removal on Thursday, March 31, at 10.15am to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

House is strictly private to family and close friends. Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines regarding hand shaking and wearing facemasks.

Kevin Quinn, Grange, Inch Island

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kevin Quinn, Grange, Inch Island.

He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Eileen. Much-loved brother of Margaret, Bernadette, Brian and Tony.



His remains are reposing at his sister Margaret’s residence, Grange, Inch Island. Removal on Wednesday, March 30 at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House is private please, family and friends only. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Director.

Michael Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary nightly at 8pm.

Wake is private to family, close friends and neighbours, please.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Wednesday, March 30 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gortahork Parish webcam or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Elizabeth (Bessie) McLaughlin, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bessie) McLaughlin, Cleanagh, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Mary Carey, Carrowbeg, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Carey, Carrowbeg, Carndonagh.

Deeply regretted by her husband Robert, daughter Sheila and husband Kenny, son Michael and wife Anne, son Martin and partner Nicola, daughter Liz and husband Dave, grandchildren Emma, David and David, great-granddaughter Maya Sophia, sisters in law Bernie and Celia, nieces, nephews and the wide family circle.

Mary's Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday in St. Columba's Church, Ballinacrae followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimers Society c/o any family member.

Charlie Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place of Charlie Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Joe. Survived by his sisters Máire, Sarah, Grainne, Brid and Noreen, his brothers Denis and Pádraig, in laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Removal from Gortahork Funeral Premises took place on Monday evening going to his sister Máire and Gerry Robinson's residence in Meenlaragh.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, March 30, for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Mary Ellen Greaney, Dublin and Fintown

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Greaney (née Coll), Huntstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Fintown.

Mary Ellen, beloved wife of P.J., dear sister of Seamus, Rosaleen, Josephine, Donal, Annie and Seán and wonderful auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and Belle.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Tuesday evening, March 29 from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown on Wednesday arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Mary’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) at https://www.huntstownparish.ie/webcam/.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

