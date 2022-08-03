Deaths in Donegal - Wedesday morning, August 3

The following deaths have occurred:

- Manus McEleney, Clonmany

- Mary Curran, Meenderry, Falcarragh

- Evelyn Doherty, Gleneely

- Darren Lafferty, Ballybofey / Killygordon

- Sarah Diver, Bunbeg

- John Henry, Redcastle

- Pat O'Keefe, Dublin and Convoy

- Anthony (Tony) Boyle, Lower Keadue

- Noel Dooley, Ballybofey / Dublin

- Thomas Mac Giolla Bhríde, Gaoth Dobhair / Gola Island

- Michael Harkin, Limerick / Dublin / Donegal

- Robert Noel Edwards, Newtowncunningham

Manus McEleney, Clonmany



The death has taken place at his home of Manus McEleney, Mindoran, Clonmany.

His remains will repose at his home from 12 midday, Wednesday, August 3.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, August 5 at 10.20am, going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ard Aoibhinn, Carndonagh Community Hospital, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.

Mary Curran, Meenderry, Falcarragh



The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Curran, Meenderry, Falcarragh formerly of Meenacrieve.

Predeceased by her husband Barney and sister Maggie. Survived by her daughters, Mary Bonner, Falcarragh, Frances Curran, Meenderry, Brid Barrett, Falcarragh, Agnes Curran, Meenderry and Anne O'Reilly, Meenderry; sons Eddie, Falcarragh and John, Letterkenny, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends.

Wake will commence on Wednesday at 10am.

Funeral from there on Friday, August 5 for 1pm requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Evelyn Doherty, Gleneely

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Evelyn Doherty, née Martin, Listillion, Gleneely.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Evelyn’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.culdaffparish.com

Darren Lafferty, Ballybofey / Killygordon

The death has occurred of Darren Lafferty, 20 Aisling Court, Ballybofey and formerly of The Curragh, Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Mary (née McMenamin), devoted daddy of Dearbhla and Caoimhe, beloved son of Kathleen and Dessie Lafferty, much loved brother of Brian Lafferty, Serena Mc Laughlin, Siobhan Houston and Lorraine Lafferty.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Sarah Diver, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sarah Diver, Coshclady, Bunbeg, originally from Carrigart.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Seán; daughter Deirdre; sons, Antoin, Declan, Adrian and Seán; daughters-in law Kerry and Louise; grandchildren, Kieran, Grace, Hugh and Maitiú; sisters, Bridie and Kathleen; brothers Patrick, James and Josie and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her home from 11am on Wednesday, August 3. Rosary nightly at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

House private from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Donegal Hospice.

John Henry, Redcastle

The death has taken place at the Foyle Hospice, Derry of John Henry, 134 The Cottages, Redcastle.

Removal from Collins’ funeral premises on Wednesday at 1pm going to his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice care of any family member.

John’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net.

Pat O'Keefe, Dublin and Convoy

The death has occurred of Pat O'Keeffe, Ard Na Gréine, Dublin and Convoy.



Very sadly missed by his wife Mary and children Tom, Margaret and Sinead, son-in-law Darren, grandchildren Jessica, Cian, Ava, Hugh, Cillian and Esmee, his brothers Sean and Liam and sisters Kathleen, Vonnie and Pearl, and remembering his late brother Hugh and sister Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice.

Pat will be reposing at his residence on Friday, August 5 from 5pm to 7pm.

A cremation service will take place on Saturday in Dardistown at 2pm. This can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html.

Anthony (Tony) Boyle, Lower Keadue

The death has occurred in his own home of Anthony Tony Boyle, Lower Keadue.

His wake is taking place in his own home from 11am on Tuesday with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, with interment after in Belcruit Cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.

Noel Dooley, Ballybofey / Dublin

The death has occurred at St James Hospital, Dublin, of Noel Dooley, 9 Millbrook Heights, Navenny, Ballybofey and formerly of Finglas, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Patricia, dearly loved father to Paul and James, devoted brother of Ken, John, Nigel, Dessie, Margaret, Anne, Adele. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandson Ben extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, with visiting time on Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Cremation will take place afterwards at Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Thomas Mac Giolla Bhríde, Gaoth Dobhair/Gola Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas (Willie Joe) Mac Giolla Bhríde of Coitín, Derrybeg, originally from Gola Island.

Predeceased by his wife Rose, brother Joe and sister Agnes, he will be sadly missed by his sons Declan and Mark, daughters-in-law Eibhlín and Caroline, grandchildren, sister Rosaleen, brothers Antoin and Hugh and extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

Michael Harkin, Limerick/Dublin/Donegal

The death has occurred of Michael (Joseph) (Seph) Harkin, Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick, formerly of Clontarf, Dublin and Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Terry; dearly loved father of Tony, Declan, Sina, Oonagh and the late Niall. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Ann, Louise and Joy, son-in-law James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Niall, sisters Sheila, Eveleen, Maureen and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends; predeceased by his brothers Jackie and Donnie.

His remains are reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Robert Noel Edwards, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Noel (Bertie) Edwards.

Dearly beloved husband of Avril; devoted father of Kathi and Robbie; dear father-in-law of Paul and Anna; loving grandfather of David, Joel, Matthew and Alice.

Funeral Service will take place at his home, The Moyle, Newtowncunningham on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church burial ground.

House private. Family flowers only.

