Donegal priest tells online congregation that we will prevail and warned people from becoming complacent

Father Pat Ward began St Patrick's day Mass this morning by praying for all those who have lost their jobs, he reminded people that we are all in this together and urged people to give each other the space they need during this time.

Over 300 people went online to hear Fr Ward say Mass which was being streamed across the globe, online.

Fr Ward said: "We shouldn't look at boundaries, young, old and other boundaries that we may have between us. This is something that we need to look after as a whole."

The Rosses-based priest said that St Patrick brought us faith and that today many people are holding onto it.

"God is with us, he is around us but he is also telling us to be responsible for one another, to look after one another but to keep a distance from one another because it is so important," he said.

He commended those on Arranmore Island who have asked visitors to refrain from non-essential visits to the island.

He said: "I commend my fellow islanders on Arranmore Island too for taking very strong steps to protect the elderly there. They have a unique system there where they can keep the virus at bay."

The Arranmore-native said that the community is working 'really well.'

He said that across the county, people are being kind to one another, he said: "The offers of help to people, the offers of the elderly to have groceries brought to their house by so, so many."

He commended shops that are allowing the elderly specific time to shop.

"There is goodness there, we will prevail and at some stage I do believe that we will look back on this and we will say 'we did well' but we need to keep doing well and not allow us to become complacent and think that it doesn't really affect any of us," he said.

He urged everyone to leave a 6-foot distance between ourselves and others as people may need that distance.

"That space is probably what they need to be able to talk to you without feeling anxiety," he said.