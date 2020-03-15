Arranmore island community ask visitors to refrain from non-essential visits to Donegal island

Contact
Please where possible refrain from visiting Arranmore island - community call
The Arranmore island community are asking people to refrain from non-essential visits to the island due to the coronavirus.
They are asking everyone to support their efforts to protect the elderly and vulnerable islanders, at this time.
The policy will be reviewed on March 29. Tory islanders are also trying to protect their elderly and vulnerable by discouraging visitors to the island.
Meanwhile, a meeting is due to take place tomorrow, Monday, March 16 with health officials in relation to discussing and endeavouring to agree a strategy for islanders in light of the current situation.
