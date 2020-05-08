Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

What's within 5k? Send us your photos of what is on your doorstep

So many people are discovering places they did not know

What's within 5k? Send us your photos of what is on your doorstep

Nature's Tapestry on our Doorstep. Photo: Emer O'Shea

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

While lockdown restrictions are still in place, the 2k exercise zone has been extended to 5k.

And for many people this will be an opportunity to get out and about and go that little bit further.

The Donegal Live website, would like you to send in any photos of your “new territory” showing us some of the things you see while out exercising.

Many people are finding new side roads, short-cuts and paths that they may not have known before. And for those who tend to drive rather than walk, getting out on foot is not only healthier it is also very rewarding in that you discover so much more about your own local environment.

For anyone who is not sure what is included in their 5k radius, the people that brought us 2kfromhome.com have added options to see what the extended zone looks like.

To find out what 5k from your home includes, go to www.2kmfromhome.com/5km/

As well as putting photos online we will also print a selection of them in the following newspapers: Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post and Inish Times.

You can email your photos to news@donegallive.ie or message us on Facebook

or to siobhanmcnamara@iconicnews.ie for the Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post

or to rorymooney@iconicnews.ie for the Inish Times pages,

and we will gladly share your snaps for more to see.

Thanks to Emer O'Shea for sending in the wonderful photo with this story.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie