Fancy becoming a Viking? - Hit TV series is looking for extras

The 'Vikings: Valhalla' TV Series will be up and running again very soon. The follow-up series to 'Vikings' set 100 years after the original and centering on the adventures of Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror are now casting for Extras.

Due to the current climate, there will not be any 'Extras Open Casting' days so, for further information and application forms, just email 'extras@vhproductions.ie'.

The production will be based in Ireland and the extra roles are inclusive of people from all backgrounds.

If you came to an open casting back in March 2020 in Ashford studios or if you have already sent in your details, no need to do so again.

Again, if you are interested in becoming a Viking, email extras@vhproductions.ie