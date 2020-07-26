Fancy becoming a Viking? - Hit TV series is looking for extras

Contact
The 'Vikings: Valhalla' TV Series will be up and running again very soon. The follow-up series to 'Vikings' set 100 years after the original and centering on the adventures of Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror are now casting for Extras.
Due to the current climate, there will not be any 'Extras Open Casting' days so, for further information and application forms, just email 'extras@vhproductions.ie'.
The production will be based in Ireland and the extra roles are inclusive of people from all backgrounds.
If you came to an open casting back in March 2020 in Ashford studios or if you have already sent in your details, no need to do so again.
Again, if you are interested in becoming a Viking, email extras@vhproductions.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.