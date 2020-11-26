€17,500 price tag for Donegal artist's most expensive picture in Dublin exhibition

Kevin Sharkey, the Dublin born artist who was brought up in Killybegs, is hosting a two-day art exhibition in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire on December 5-6, from 11.00 am to 6 pm.

His art career began at the age of 12 where he experimented with oils on canvas and bright colours, inspired by the Donegal landscape and scenery.

Kevin, a political activist, and former television presenter and actor. has been a full time artist since 1985 and has developed his art through many mediums, his style being known for abstract, modern work, with bright and textured colours throughout.

He has exhibited throughout the world - Dublin, London, Ibiza, Amsterdam and New York, to name but a few, gaining a reputation as one of Irelands’ leading modern artists, and gathering a strong collector base along this journey.

The pictured featured at the top of this page is called "Forever" and is the most expensive in the exhibition with a price tag of €17,500. The cheapest is €2,375.

To download the full catalogue, click HERE

All paintings are mixed media on canvas or canvas paper.

Above: "La Mujeres" - €3,200