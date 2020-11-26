Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

€17,500 price tag for Donegal artist's most expensive picture in Dublin exhibition

Details announced for two day Kevin Sharkey exhibition

€17,500 price tag for Donegal artist's most expensive picture in Dublin exhibition

"Forever" by Kevin Sharkey

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Kevin Sharkey, the Dublin born artist who was brought up in Killybegs, is hosting a two-day art exhibition in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire on December 5-6, from 11.00 am to 6 pm.

His art career began at the age of 12 where he experimented with oils on canvas and bright colours, inspired by the Donegal landscape and scenery.

Kevin, a political activist, and former television presenter and actor. has been a full time artist since 1985 and has developed his art through many mediums, his style being known for abstract, modern work, with bright and textured colours throughout.

He has exhibited throughout the world - Dublin, London, Ibiza, Amsterdam and New York, to name but a few, gaining a reputation as one of Irelands’ leading modern artists, and gathering a strong collector base along this journey.

The pictured featured at the top of this page is called "Forever" and is the most expensive in the exhibition with a price tag of €17,500. The cheapest is €2,375.

To download the full catalogue, click HERE

All paintings are mixed media on canvas or canvas paper.

Above: "La Mujeres" - €3,200

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie