Donegal gardaí to be out in force as national Slow Down day takes place

Speed checks will be taking place today and into Saturday morning 

A Garda speed operation

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

As part the Garda's Christmas Campaign to improve road safety, officers will conduct a National Speed Enforcement Operation "Slow Down”, for a 24-hour period which is taking place 7am this morning, Friday, to 7am on Saturday.


 
The aim of "Slow Down Day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

A Garda statement said: "In 2019 there were 140 road deaths – this is 140 too many. We can never be complacent about road safety. Excessive and inappropriate speed is a contributory factor in approximately one third of fatal road traffic collisions. The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision."
 
The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300 speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media.

This will be supported by the conducting of speed enforcement checks by An Garda Síochána Roads Policing Units nationwide.

Gardaí added: "An Garda Síochána has continued the roll out of new speed detection devices to our Roads Policing Units. An additional 80 devices have been rolled out for use as part of this operation, with a further 70 devices to be rolled out prior to year-end. Slowdown Day and the Christmas New Year Road Safety Campaign is supported by the Road Safety Authority.


 
Government Departments, Local Authorities, Public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

As of December 10, 2020 there have been 137 road fatalities, an increase of 9 on this date last year.

From January 1 –  October 31, 2020 there have been 151,055 speeding detections (+26% on same period in 2019).

During the May 2020 campaign, GoSafe checked the speed of 126,001 vehicles with 1,072 detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

All speed enforcement zone locations are available on the Garda website. The penalty for speeding is 3 penalty points and an €80 euro fine if paid within 28 days.
 

