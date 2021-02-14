Daniel O’Donnell and Nathan Carter among the country music stars who are supporting single in aid of Childline Listening Service

Daniel O’Donnell and Nathan Carter are among the country music stars who are supporting the launch of the ‘Reach Out’ single in aid of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's 24-hour active listening service for children.

The single has been brought about through the success of the ‘Reach Out’ initiative, which has seen stars make phone calls to fans across the country to lift spirits during a challenging time of Covid-19 restrictions.

One of the biggest ever collaborations of Irish country music stars, the project was the brainchild of award-winning country star Trudi Lalor who launched the single on her ‘Premier Country’ radio show on TippFM this morning, Sunday, February 14.

All proceeds from sales and downloads of the single will go to support the Childline Listening Service, which receives up to 800 calls, texts and online contacts from children and young people across Ireland every single day and night.

Trudi Lalor said: “We all need some positivity in our lives in these dark times and I’m aware that so many fans of our music are struggling with not being able to see their favourite singers performing live.

“I decided to ask fans of Irish country music to get in touch with me, and nominate someone they know, who could really do with a phone call from their favourite country singer and I would try to make it happen for them.

“My colleagues in the Irish country music business this it’s a fantastic idea as they are also missing performing live and meeting their friends and fans.

“Then, a great new song called ‘Reach Out’ was written by Billy Morrissey and Nashville’s Country Music Awards Songwriter of the Year, the legendary Max T. Barnes.

“All our country stars have come on board with the campaign including Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, Michael English, Margo, Mike Denver, Derek Ryan and more. In fact, over eighty entertainers in all!

“The ‘Reach Out’ single is now on release from Sharp Records and is available on all download platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. All proceeds from sales of the single will go to aid the wonderful work of ISPCC Childline, to help keep the service listening to children 24 hours a day, every day.”

ISPCC Chief Executive John Church said: “On behalf of all the children and young people that Childline supports, we are hugely grateful for the generosity extended by Ireland’s country music stars at this particularly challenging time.

“Children and young people all over Ireland turn to Childline at every hour of the day and night, to talk about all sorts of issues. They might be lonely, hurt, upset or isolated. Childline is there to listen to them, to believe them, to support and to empower them. This is only made possible, however, with thanks to all of those who help raise funds, or donate, to keep the service listening.

“Through sales and downloads of the ‘Reach Out’ single, stars of Irish country music and their fans will help make sure that no child or young person in Ireland has to face their challenges alone this year. Your support will be a part of every call, chat and text we answer. Thank you.”

The ‘Reach Out’ single is available to download now from iTunes or Spotify. All proceeds will go to ISPCC Childline.

To nominate someone you know who would benefit emotionally from a phone call or video call from their favourite country entertainer, contact Trudi Lalor through her public Facebook page, through the ‘Reach Out’ Facebook page, or follow the movement on Instagram @thereachoutmovement.