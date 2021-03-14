Date set for online talk - The Last Years of the Lough Swilly Railway

The Last Years of the Lough Swilly Railway is the title of an online talk this Friday, March 7.

Organised by the Donegal Railway Heritage Museum, the talk will be by railway historian and DRHC Board member Jim Mc Bride.

This presentation will take people on a photographic journey from Derry to Burtonport via Buncrana, using many newly restored and unpublished photos from the 1930s up to the closure of the Swilly as a railway in August 1953.

Jim, as Irish Editor of the Disused Stations website, is working on the history of the Lough Swilly from Derry at present.

The talk will be streamed Live on both Youtube and Facebook at 7pm.

Separately, a book titled "The Londonderry & Lough Swilly Railway" is still available.

Written by Dave Bell and Steve Flanders, this unique guide covers the entire route of the Londonderry & Lough Swilly Railway in four tours estimated to take one-day each.

The 96 A4-size pages are copiously illustrated with photos, sketch maps, and detailed station plans; the text includes all-important map references and lots of additional information. It is available for €10 plus €6 postage and packing from http://donegalrailway.com/product.