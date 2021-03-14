Send us in your photos from Mother's Day

Have you some nice photos from Mother's Day!

Many of us will look back on this year's Mother's Day in a completely different light due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please do send us in any pictures you have, with the details of who is in the photograph so we can caption them. A selection of the photos will be published in this week's Donegal Democrat and Donegal Post newspapers.

You can email your photos with the subject line Mother's Day to: news@donegallive.ie

Memories are made for sharing.