Birthday celebrations for Maggie who turns 104

Inver woman Maggie Maguire celebrated her 104th birthday yesterday.

Christened Margaret, but known to all as Maggie, she celebrated her big day at her home in Keelogs where she is being cared for by her family.

She was born in Lignaul on April 7, 1917, went to school in Legan and spent her younger days sprigging and later mending tweed at home for Magees of Donegal.

The third in a family of four, she met and married her late husband, Michael, on April 24, 1947 and they spent 65 years of a happy married life in Keelogs raising four children.

The secret to her longevity is living a quiet, plain and simple life, not smoking or drinking with pleasure found in bingo, doing the grocery shopping in Mountcharles and going to her local church.