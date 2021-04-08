Birthday celebrations for Maggie who turns 104

Contact
Birthday girl Maggie gets set to blow out the candles on her birthday cake
Inver woman Maggie Maguire celebrated her 104th birthday yesterday.
Christened Margaret, but known to all as Maggie, she celebrated her big day at her home in Keelogs where she is being cared for by her family.
She was born in Lignaul on April 7, 1917, went to school in Legan and spent her younger days sprigging and later mending tweed at home for Magees of Donegal.
The third in a family of four, she met and married her late husband, Michael, on April 24, 1947 and they spent 65 years of a happy married life in Keelogs raising four children.
The secret to her longevity is living a quiet, plain and simple life, not smoking or drinking with pleasure found in bingo, doing the grocery shopping in Mountcharles and going to her local church.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Amber Barrett, right, and Niamh Fahey during a Republic of Ireland WNT training session at FAI National Training Centre in Dublin this week Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.