HAIR COLUMN: An Easter egg for me, but no more egg hunts!

And still no date for a return to hairdressing

Hair column

The Easter bunny - times are changing in the McGovern household

Reporter:

Fionnuala McGovern of Arroo Hair Salon

Hellow Donegal and beyond . . .
It's great to chat to you all again.
I was the only one in our house to get an Easter egg. The husband pulled it out of the woodwork. He must have seen it going cheap at some bonanza,and seeing as he has two children and only one wife, lucky old me got an egg.
I found myself on Easter Saturday trying to buy an egg. Seemingly countrywide they were all gone. It didn't matter in our house. They were happy to get a box of Lindt and not have to go through the morning dew or rain in the fields to get them. An end of an era.
Our son is 15 since last week and daughter is coming on 14 next month It’s painful how quickly they grow up and need you less each day.
On the other hand it is a beautiful thing to see them become independent and start doing things for themselves. At this stage in our house that just seems to revolve around food. If they aren't happy with what’s being cooked then off they start with their own creations. That wouldn't have happened in my day, I’ll tell ya.
There is still no date for the hairdressers to open. Maybe it will be in May.
I gave myself a few highlights last week - just a couple after last summer's performance.
I had to dye it dark afterwards and that prompted me to cut it very short. It’s only just recovered.
It will be grand if we get more of that lovely sunshine we had. Hopefully this week will be the end of the frost and I can get the salon painted.
Have a nice week ,keep up the walking and be good to yourself.

For any hair advice do not hesitate to call 0863260404 or email foumcgov@yahoo.com

